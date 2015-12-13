Oregon Coast Road, Beach Closures as of Sunday

Published 12/13/2015 at 6:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Much of the northern coastline is still a mess after slides, washed out roads, flood damage and extreme dangers because of high surf, with Tillamook County receiving by far the worst of it. (Above: closure at Wheeler, photo courtesy ODOT).

While all this wild wave action should make for some stunning erosion, beach changes and agate hunting, it's still not quite safe to go out just yet. Even so, many state parks and some roads are still closed along the Oregon coast.



Currently, Cape Meares Loop is still closed as well as the road near Happy Camp, leaving Oceanside cut off to traffic in and out. However, essential traffic will be allowed at Cape Meares Loop starting Monday, if all plans go correctly.

Highway 101 at Wheeler is still closed in the southern end, on top of a closure just south of that near Jetty Fishery. You can take Miami-Foley Road at Garibaldi which meets with Highway 53 (about a 20-mile detour) to go north or south and get around that shut-down. ODOT predicts at least one lane of traffic should be open in this area on Monday. See more Tillamook County closures. For general Oregon coast and coast range highway issues: Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions

Numerous state park beaches are shut down because of some kind of damage or another. This list does not include other county or city beach accesses or headlands that may be closed.

On the north Oregon coast, Arcadia Beach near Cannon Beach is closed as the trail to the beach is banged up. Also at Cannon Beach, Ecola State Park's Indian Beach is cut off by a damaged road.

Cape Lookout State Park and its campground will be closed at least until December 18 because of a slide at Whiskey Creek. There has been some flooding inside the park as well. Cape Lookout Road is closed at the Sand Lake junction to all but 4WD traffic.



On the central Oregon coast, three spots in Lincoln City are shut down: Road's End, Devil's Lake and the D River wayside in the middle of town. In Newport, Beverly Beach State Park is closed due to flooding, and the Boiler Bay headland near Depoe Bay is closed because waves are so high there.

Brian Booth State Park and Ona Beach (just south of Newport) day-use area is closed due to flooding, as is the South Jetty day-use area and W.B Nelson Recreation Site near Waldport.

Near Florence, Carl G. Washburne State Park campground and day-use area are temporarily closed due to low water level in the water storage tank. At Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic Viewpoint, the west parking lot is temporarily closed due to high surf and storm debris, but ccess to the east parking lot and to the lighthouse remains open.

On the southern coast, closures includes Arizona Beach State Recreation Site and Sunset Bay State Park. See storm pics and video below:

90 mph winds in Rocakway

90 mph winds Posted by Marilyn K. Elkins on Thursday, December 10, 2015

Lincoln City wild waves

Mohler, near Nehalem

Video at Moeler Co-op in Nehalem taken by my brother. Posted by Trina Lessor on Wednesday, December 9, 2015

Flooding on the central Oregon coast, Beverly Beach





