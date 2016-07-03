Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast's Nye Beach Murder Fest This Weekend

Published 03/07/2016 at 4:51 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Nye Beach Murder Mystery happens on March 12

(Newport, Oregon) – Sleuths of all ages will join together this weekend on the central Oregon coast to help solve a murder. Many do this every year. That's because each March brings the Nye Beach Murder Mystery to Newport, where over 100 gather to participate in this unique, interactive festival. This time around, the Nye Beach Murder Mystery happens on March 12.

A good deal of the fun includes its immersive aspects: local actors dress in costume and stage a murder in Nye Beach while visitors - the sleuths - investigate “who dunnit.”

Each year, the festival brings about 100 would-be sleuths to gather in the historic district of this coastal town to collecting clues from local businesses and ask questions of the suspicious actors/suspects.

This year's mystery is "Washed Up! The Story of a Hollywood Starlet," taking place in 1991. Former movie star Faye Tallity is found dead on Nye Beach after vanishing from the deck of Ann Chovie’s vessel The Pizza Ship. “Washed Up” Is the 9th Nye Beach Mystery by Toledo author/artist Ram Papish.

The mystery gets underway at 9 a.m. when participants purchase a packet containing information on how to solve the crime. Packets cost $10 and can be picked up from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Nye Cottage Beads, 208 NW Coast St, Nye Beach. Clues are then collected and the fun really begins when sleuths discover clues and interrogate suspects staged at participating businesses in Nye Beach. At 5 p.m. sleuths turn in their solutions of who, when, why, and how. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Suspects and sleuths reunite at 7 p.m. that same evening at the American Legion, 424 West Olive St., where Inspector Zeke N. Nancers will reveal the murderer – and award the prizes to the winning investigators. This event is sponsored by the Nye Beach Merchants Association, to pre-order your mystery packet or to get more information call 541-270-2234. More about this part of the central Oregon coast below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.









