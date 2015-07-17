Updated: Heatwave for Portland to Bring 80's to Oregon Coast

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A brief but sizable heatwave is about to hit the Portland area, with highs in the 90's on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the Oregon coast is looking at a heatwave of its own, with some predictions pointing to highs well into the 80's for the beaches.

In essence, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said it will be a hot weekend.

“Even some coastal cities will see hot weather Saturday, with cooler temperatures Sunday,” the NWS said. “Remember some tips for outdoor activities in the heat: stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and stay in the shade as much as possible. Boaters and swimmers, be safe and wear a life jacket.”

Updated: The NWS is predicting mostly the 80's for the Oregon coast on Saturday and Sunday, although some weather outlets are saying beach towns could get up into the 90's. It appears as if central Oregon coast towns like Newport, Yachats or Lincoln City will be slightly lower than the north coast – such as Cannon Beach Seaside or Manzanita. More inland towns like Tillamook or Astoria will be even hotter.

On Saturday, for the north Oregon coast, the NWS is looking at a high of 84 for the north coast, but some decent winds at around 15 mph. The central coast will be more like 75. On Sunday, look for patchy fog in the morning but highs in the 70's still.

The NWS said it's a low-level flow developing offshore tonight and heading into the weekend.

“This will bring very warm daytime temperatures to much of the area Saturday,” the NWS said. “A weak disturbance moves across the area Sunday which results in a switch to onshore low-level flow and a little cooling.”

Monday and Tuesday will still be in the 80's for the Portland area, but the coast will cool down quite a bit and get fairly cloudy at the beginning of the week. More about Oregon Coast Weather. More about general Oregon weather.

