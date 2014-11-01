Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Central Oregon Coast News: Yachats Hosts Huge Agate Festival

Published 01/11/2014

(Yachats, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast village of Yachats will again be host to the third annual Agate Festival on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19, bringing a bevy of bobbles from the sand along with many, many rock hounds - and a nice dose of local geology.. (Photo above: courtesy Laura Joki).

The Yachats area is actually known internationally for its agate hunting possibilities, and winter is the ideal time for combing the beaches for agates and other treasures. Without fail, the season's storms and high winds cause sand to move off the beaches, exposing rocks not seen at other times of the year.

Event coordinators want to encourage people to visit the coast during the off season, when the pace is a little slower and nature viewing is at its best.

In addition to agates, there will be minerals, gems, crystals and fossils on display at the Yachats Commons. Participating vendors are from throughout western Oregon, northern California and central Washington, and will be showing raw specimens as well as finished products of jewelry, polished artifacts and “rocktography.”

Featured speaker this year is William Orr, emeritus professor of geology at the University of Oregon and director of the Condon collection at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University.

Dr. Orr and his wife Elizabeth recently revised an edition of their famed handbook, Oregon Geology, incorporating recent research, addressing current environmental problems and detailing tectonic hazards. The updated edition will be released soon.

Orr will speak at the Commons Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The topic will be “How geologists use fossils.”

Returning for the third year will be Lori Robertson, director of Cape Perpetua Visitor Center, who will speak about items of interest to beachcombers and rock hounds on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

On both days there will be a silent auction, offering a variety of artwork, rocky treasures, and special products and services from vendors and local merchants.

Organizers say this third time around for the festival is meant to be a family-oriented and hands on event. Any proceeds from the festival will be donated to the View the Future Project, a locally-based nonprofit organization that has been conserving land for scenic views, wildlife, environmental health, and recreation since 2004.

The event is free and goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. It takes place at the Yachats Commons. For more information call the Yachats Chamber at 800-929-0477.

