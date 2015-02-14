Cannon Beach Yoga Festival Soon to Take Over N. Oregon Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – In early March, one part of the north Oregon coast becomes the epicenter of all things yoga. Cannon Beach again hits the mat with over 10 hours of yoga workshops, meditation and other programs for three days with the 5th annual Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, taking place March 6 to 8.

Along with Full Festival Passes, there are now several additional options for registration including a Saturday Festival Pass or Sunday Festival Pass. Individual class registration will be available beginning February 20.

The festival is for those of all levels.

Festival faculty include: Simon Chokoisky, a teacher at the renowned Ayurvedic Institute in New Mexico and author of The 5 Dharma Types: Vedic Wisdom for Discovering Your Purpose & Destiny. Julie Gudmestad, PT, a certified Iyengar Yoga teacher and physical therapist, director of Gudmestad Yoga Studio in Portland, and columnist for Yoga Journal.

Also along for the ride is Sarahjoy Marsh, a yoga teacher, therapist and founder of DAYA Foundation, and a nonprofit yoga center in Portland. Look for Brad Waites as well, one of a few to be certified at the 2,000-hour level by the College of Purna Yoga, and a teacher is currently a member of the college faculty.

Here, on this part of the north Oregon coast, you'll find a unique atmosphere for this ancient art.

“With its inspiring natural surroundings, Cannon Beach is the perfect location for a wellness weekend getaway and I’m very excited about this year’s program,” says Festival Director Christen Allsop. A line-up of world-renowned yoga teachers will present programs for yoga professionals and enthusiasts of all levels, including teens and children.

Full Festival Passes are $375. Saturday Festival Passes are available for $210 and Sunday Festival Passes are $190. Starting February 20, partial registration for individual classes will open, with options ranging from $20-$125.

Tickets for Dave Stringer’s Saturday night Kirtan are available for individual registration now, with a Partial Festival Pass for $20. In Kirtan, a lead group, in this case Stringer, calls out the melodies and mantra. The crowd responds, clapping and dancing as the rhythms build and accelerate. Dave Stringer is one of the most innovative artists of the new Kirtan (call and response chant) movement. He has recorded seven CDs and his voice also appears on soundtracks, including the film Matrix Revolutions and the video game Myst. The Kirtan on Saturday night is included with a Full Festival Pass or Saturday Festival Pass and can also be purchased individually as a Partial Festival Pass for $20. Kids under 16 may attend for free.

For a full schedule of events, instructors, lodging packages or to purchase tickets for the Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, visit www.CannonBeachYogaFestival.com or call Christen Allsop at 503-440-1649.

