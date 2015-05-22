Four Awesome Oregon Coast Areas to Hide from Crowded Madness

Published 05/22/2015 at 3:10 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – So, you're heading out to the Oregon coast to get away from it all. But it's a bonkers, busy time, like a big holiday, and you really want to hide from the throngs. Where to go? Where to truly leave the world behind, when the world has apparently followed you out here?

Oh, the surprises are numerous and striking. Here is a guide to only four of such beachy locales you may not have heard of, or even thought about. But more hidden places do happen in just about every section of the Oregon coast (and you can find a few more at the virtual tours at right).





Oceanside

Along the Three Capes Tour, almost at its most northern end, the tiny village of Oceanside sits tucked away between a series of massive mounds and hills, and then the ocean itself. Nine miles west of Tillamook, and four miles north of Netarts, something intensely awesome lurks here. While it seems just a little burgh butted up against the headland of Maxwell Point, there's so much more than meets the eye.

The tunnel going through the point is one highlight, giving way to what is sometimes called Star Trek Beach – an engaging tract of hidden sands and strangely sculptured formations that include one really big, freaky cave.

Surrounding Oceanside are even more wild wonders. Take a small drive above, through the hills, and encounter some truly trippy architecture. If you do it right, you'll wind up at the very top at a viewpoint that is literally an aerial view of Oceanside and the massive Three Arch Rocks. Head along the back road behind the town and you'll find the clandestine Short Beach and eventually the Cape Meares Lighthouse and the park's freaky features.

Tierra Del Mar

Also along the Three Capes Tour, but just north of Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar is a stretch of sands that often finds you away from the maddening crowds. Yes, driving is allowed on much of the beach here, and that can create some crowded chaos at higher density tourist times. But hit the beaches just outside that driving perimeter for some awesome alone time. Or park your car just above, as the curved road descends towards the beach, and goof around this semi-hidden viewpoint and indulge in the silence and solitude.





Ocean Beach Picnic Ground

About halfway between Florence and Yachats – which is approximately 20 miles – you'll find the oasis of Ocean Beach Picnic Ground. Even on seriously busy weekends, much of this stretch receives little to no activity. Even if you find a few other folks at Ocean Beach, walk a quarter mile north and you'll soon feel like the last person on Earth.

A flat, fairly solid tract of sands is punctuated by a few rocky blobs of varying shapes and sizes. Find a rock to sit on, or just the beach, and take in that invigorating yet soothing surf. It's especially calming here.





Depoe Bay's North Point

Find Sunset Avenue – at the northern end of the central Oregon coast town – and wander to its westernmost edge. Here, this upscale neighborhood hides a mind-blowing area of basalt of cliffs that provide endless surprises, called North Point. In one section, you'll find a strange formation that looks like a railroad track was embedded in the rock. Another spot has a kind of descending set of natural steps into what appears to be a basement.

Wilder still: walk out to one section and you'll find yourself looking back at downtown Depoe Bay from a perspective that's like being out to sea. If you're lucky, whales can come extremely close here and you'll see them checking you out.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted