Trick or Treating and a Central Oregon Coast Ghost Fest

Published 10/21/2016 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Two fun and fascinating Halloween-themed events take place on the central Oregon coast the weekend just before the holiday (which is on a Monday). One at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the other at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center (pictured above).

Have you ever seen a ghost? A lot of Lincoln County residents have. If you have a ghost story and would like to share your story with others, the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport is asking the public to join them on Friday, October 28. That day will be a fun open mic evening of ghost storytelling from the Oregon coast, starting at 5:30 p.m.





In Newport, many patrons and employees of the old Smuggler's Cove Nightclub (now the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center) report having seen a ghost in the building. Smugglers Cove nightclub was in business under several operators from about 1980 to 1999. Parts of its rambling 30,000 square foot structure date from the 1920s and was once a residence. Its stone foundation is from the original 1880s residence on this site.

“We are especially interested in hearing about your ghost encounters at Smugglers Cove or elsewhere in Lincoln County,” said the museum's Laura Rose. “On the other hand, if you have an entertaining ghost story (preferably true), please join us and share with others.”

This moderated event will be held in the Great Room in front of the fireplace. The microphone will be turned up, the lights turned down, and treats will be provided. Admission to this event will be free for Historical Society members, and $5 for non-members. For more information, call the Lincoln County Historical Society at (541) 265-7509, or visit www.oregoncoasthistory.org.

At the Oregon Coast Aquarium, they are shifting gears and focusing on things that go bump during the day – rather than the night. In past years they have featured their Creatures of the Night event, but this year – on October 29 – it happens during the day.

This trick or treat event is catered to children aged 12 and under and will feature a more family-oriented lineup of activities. The all-day event raises food donations for Food Share of Lincoln County and pet food for the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.

Costumed children are eligible to enter a prize raffle, with several winners taking home a basket of goodies supplied by the Aquarium gift shop.

There will be fun and informative features, including selfies with the “Bag Monster,” a plastic debris-covered character that asks guests to forgo disposable plastic bags and instead opt to carry their candy in a reusable bag. A “biofacts” station will allow visitors to feel the skin, bones and other creepy features of some of the Oregon coast’s native species.

Admission to the Creatures of the Day event is free for children aged 3-12 (each child should bring two cans of non-perishable people or pet food for donation) with an accompanying paid adult admission. The event remains free to valid Aquarium members and children under two, but food donations are encouraged.

The Halloween “Trick or Treat Street” will take place from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Those interested in experiencing this new take on a Halloween tradition may gain entry with two cans of non-perishable people or pet food or an equivalent cash donation.

The Aquarium will close some exhibits at 4 p.m. on October 29 in preparation for Trick or Treat Street and re-open at 5 p.m. The Aquarium will resume its normal winter hours on October 30, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, Oregon. For more information, call (541) 867-FISH or visit aquarium.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted