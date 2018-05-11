Ultimate Romantic Lodging Guide for Oregon Coast

Updated Twice Yearly

(Oregon Coast) – It's that time of year again on the Oregon coast: thinking about how to woo – or re-woo – the object of your affection. Where to take your true love on Valentine's Day? Why the Oregon coast, of course.

And just what are the most ultimate romantic lodgings on the coast? A full list is below, but here is a sampling.

Some are smaller places – and many options exist at larger hotels for major spa sessions, gift packages and romance packages. The other enticing aspect here is that many are still boasting inexpensive winter rates. No matter how large the hotel, motel or even vacation rental, it's often less costly than the usual holiday rates or summer prices. You'll find great deals, in other words, especially if Valentine's Day falls just shy of the weekend itself.

Starting in Seaside, a few oceanfront possibilities exist, but mostly some lovely smaller charmers sit just a ways back from the beach. Some have adorable historic vibes. See Seaside lodging.

Cannon Beach abounds in beachfront lodgings, plenty with balconies perfect for those hand-holding moments of wine and sunset. Just south of town, Manzanita also has an abundance of oceanfront or close by, and all are dripping with one kind of cozy, cuddle-inducing vibe or another. A bit south of that, Rockaway Beach and the Nehalem Bay have plenty of balcony spots as well. See Cannon Beach Lodging and Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.

Also in these north coast towns: lots of vacation rental businesses have small homes that ooze romance as well.

Down on the Three Capes Loop, including Oceanside and Netarts, you'll find motels and hotels of a smaller nature, including a smattering of cozy vacation rental homes. In Pacific City, things get larger and more luxurious, specializing in all manner of pampering. See Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging.

In Lincoln City and Depoe Bay, a wide variety of possibilities exist: from tiny BnB's to massive hotels that cater to every whim. And everything in between. Lincoln City has incredible ocean views from high clifftops looking out over sandy beaches, while Depoe Bay's glory lies in dramatic rocky ocean vistas that never cease to amaze. See Lincoln City Lodging and Depoe Bay Lodging.

At Newport, oceanfront and bayfront are the key words. Stunning views abound from several spots on high cliffs, like at Agate Beach. Another sits right on the bay, with dockside crabbing a few steps from your door. See Newport Lodging.

In Yachats, things are cozy, cuddly and a bit clandestine. Get away from it all with places that pamper and that have amenities like spas. Plenty of balconies allow you front row seats to all the dramatic oceanic wildness. See Yachats Lodging.

Click on the links for further information about the romantic lodgings in these areas or look at the big list below. There are more photos of such romantic lodgings there as well. Also, see the Oregon coast lodging for mobile.

- Back to Oregon Coast

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles
 

The best vacation rentals with ocean views
14 May 2018 at 5:14am
"I could get very philosophical or romantic and talk about the endlessness of the ocean ... Bedaux also namechecks Mexico's beaches and the rugged Oregon coast. "In Europe I could recommend Montenegro and the British Isles of Scilly," he adds.
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On OVERBOARD
11 May 2018 at 2:27am
Overboard is a fresh take on the iconic romantic comedy. In a splashy new twist ... Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo ...
Dana Mengel channels Independence's frontier history in 'The Oregon Trail Suite'
17 May 2018 at 4:22am
?[The Oregon Trail] is special to me because it brought the nation ... ?But then there?s a lot of music that?s romantic, like Dvo?ák ? lots of rich, soulful, pining music, longing for a better life.? Mengel says he hopes those contrasts ...
Commission rejects allegations against ex-superintendent
11 May 2018 at 12:54am
The Register-Guard reports the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission found insufficient cause to charge Krista Parent with misconduct after a complaint claimed the South Lane School District superintendent had a romantic relationship with a ...
5 U.S. River Cruises That Are Just as Majestic as Anything in Europe
18 May 2018 at 9:11am
You?ll depart from NoLa (giving you ample time to sample some beignets) and from there, explore the romantic antebellum South ... You?ll take off from Portland, and visit places like Astoria, Oregon (the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies ...
MusicWatch Weekly: Mahlerian May
16 May 2018 at 11:17am
Mahler?s symphonies seem like a closing chapter, a culmination of big, Romantic orchestral music ... anxious to ardent to a demented orchestral punch line. In Portland, the Oregon Symphony closes its season this weekend at Arlene Schnitzer Concert ...
Rauch fulfills dream in same-sex-couples ?Oklahoma!?
15 May 2018 at 7:32am
is risky, admits Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Bill Rauch ... I began to dream about an ?Oklahoma!? in which the primary romantic relationships were of same-sex couples. ?Honestly, I loved this idea,? he says.
Northern California Ballet presents ?Giselle?
16 May 2018 at 11:46am
It is a classic tragedy in two acts which tells of the romantic supernatural so common to poets and ... Angel has included four dancers from the Eugene Ballet in Oregon as guest artists in special roles. Danielle Tuolmie dances the title role of Giselle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 