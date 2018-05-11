Ultimate Romantic Lodging Guide for Oregon Coast

Updated Twice Yearly

(Oregon Coast) – It's that time of year again on the Oregon coast: thinking about how to woo – or re-woo – the object of your affection. Where to take your true love on Valentine's Day? Why the Oregon coast, of course.

And just what are the most ultimate romantic lodgings on the coast? A full list is below, but here is a sampling.

Some are smaller places – and many options exist at larger hotels for major spa sessions, gift packages and romance packages. The other enticing aspect here is that many are still boasting inexpensive winter rates. No matter how large the hotel, motel or even vacation rental, it's often less costly than the usual holiday rates or summer prices. You'll find great deals, in other words, especially if Valentine's Day falls just shy of the weekend itself.

Starting in Seaside, a few oceanfront possibilities exist, but mostly some lovely smaller charmers sit just a ways back from the beach. Some have adorable historic vibes. See Seaside lodging.

Cannon Beach abounds in beachfront lodgings, plenty with balconies perfect for those hand-holding moments of wine and sunset. Just south of town, Manzanita also has an abundance of oceanfront or close by, and all are dripping with one kind of cozy, cuddle-inducing vibe or another. A bit south of that, Rockaway Beach and the Nehalem Bay have plenty of balcony spots as well. See Cannon Beach Lodging and Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.

Also in these north coast towns: lots of vacation rental businesses have small homes that ooze romance as well.

Down on the Three Capes Loop, including Oceanside and Netarts, you'll find motels and hotels of a smaller nature, including a smattering of cozy vacation rental homes. In Pacific City, things get larger and more luxurious, specializing in all manner of pampering. See Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging.

In Lincoln City and Depoe Bay, a wide variety of possibilities exist: from tiny BnB's to massive hotels that cater to every whim. And everything in between. Lincoln City has incredible ocean views from high clifftops looking out over sandy beaches, while Depoe Bay's glory lies in dramatic rocky ocean vistas that never cease to amaze. See Lincoln City Lodging and Depoe Bay Lodging.

At Newport, oceanfront and bayfront are the key words. Stunning views abound from several spots on high cliffs, like at Agate Beach. Another sits right on the bay, with dockside crabbing a few steps from your door. See Newport Lodging.

In Yachats, things are cozy, cuddly and a bit clandestine. Get away from it all with places that pamper and that have amenities like spas. Plenty of balconies allow you front row seats to all the dramatic oceanic wildness. See Yachats Lodging.

Click on the links for further information about the romantic lodgings in these areas or look at the big list below. There are more photos of such romantic lodgings there as well.

