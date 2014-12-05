Logging History and Music at N. Oregon Coast Attraction

Published 05/12/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two different ways of relaxation and repose are happening on the north Oregon coast this month, as the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum presents a talk on Oregon's logging industry and its history in the area – as well as a concert at the end of the month.

On Thursday, May 15, the speaker is author Edward J. Kamholz and his presentation on Oregon’s lumber industry, from the millwork to the trains that carried lumber from one location to the next. He will be presenting his award winning book, The Oregon-American Lumber Company: Ain't No More.

The lumbering industry was pivotal to America's settlement and development, reaching its zenith in the period covered by this book, which shows how Oregon-American's survival depended on successfully adapting to great changes in market forces and in industry structures, to natural disasters, and to economic crises like the Great Depression. Essential to the company's objective of supplying lumber to markets in the Midwest farm belt was its relationship with the Great Northern and Northern Pacific Railroads; accordingly, the book provides much information on the railroad networks that made timber extraction possible.

Edward J. Kamholz grew up in Vernonia, Oregon, home of Oregon-American operations. His grandfather, Alfred "Paddy" Hughes, was the chief electrician of the Vernonia mill. Following a sixteen-year career in telecommunications marketing for Western Electric, ITT, The Austin Company, Plantronics and Cushman Electronics, Kamholz was a marketing consultant before co-authoring The Oregon-American Lumber Company: Ain't No More. He is an institutional and corporate history author, graphic designer, and book producer. He currently serves on the Northwest Association of Book Publishers' board of directors.

This event is free and begins at 7 pm.

On Memorial Day Weekend, the center brings the Americana sounds of Eugene-based group the Low Tide Drifters to the north Oregon coast on May 30.



The band has deep roots in the cultural heritage of the Pacific Northwest and is influenced by artists like Woody Guthrie, Utah Phillips, Guy Clark, John Prine, and Rosalie Sorrels. With a host of traditional instruments and carefully crafted lyrics, the Low Tide Drifters create original roots-based songs that reflect the struggles of working people in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Since forming in 2007, the Low Tide Drifters have played everywhere from large folk festivals to radical, worker-owned coffee houses. They have also performed at dozens of benefit concerts for human rights organizations, labor unions, and activist groups. "Every Stitch," the band's rallying cry for labor rights in the garment industry, was featured on the first episode of RadioLabour's GET UP! Other songs by the Low Tide Drifters have been played on numerous radio programs and featured on websites such as Union Songs, An Online Collection (http://unionsong.com/).



Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for children. Tickets are available through the online gift shop (www.cbhistory.org/shop), by phone (503-436-9301), or at the door. Complimentary refreshments will be available.

Cannon Beach History Center and Museum is at the Corner of Sunset & Spruce, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503.436.9301.

