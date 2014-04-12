Massive Holiday Celebrations in Tiny Yachats, Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/04/2014

(Yachats, Oregon) – The tiny town of Yachats, on the central Oregon coast, is crammed full of holiday celebrations this month, known collectively as the Yachats Winter Celebration. Santa visits a few times, there is song, food, drink, arts and crafts, an outdoor bonfire, and even a legendary holiday celebration at the big lighthouse just south of town.

Breakfast with Santa happens this Saturday, more or less kicking off the celebratory fun. This takes place at the Lions Hall, where breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes, eggs over easy, choice of ham or sausage, milk, tea, or coffee. Crafts and presents for kids, photos with Santa and more. 9 a.m. Tickets at the door: $7.50 for individuals and $15 for families. 541-547-5171.

December 6 and 7 is the 87th annual Yachats Ladies Club Holiday Bazaar. Crafts made by Ladies Club members include handknit items, aprons, quilts, afghans, wall hangings, home decor, table runners, pot holders, potato bakers, casserole carriers, bake sale table, gift baskets and much more. Lunch on Saturday with those famous Ladies Club pies. Quilt raffle drawing at 2 pm on Sunday. Yachats Ladies Clubhouse, W 3rd and Pontiac. 10 am - 4 pm.

December 12. Starting at 7 p.m., it's the 29th Annual Yachats Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony, presented by Mary Claire Crook at the Little Log Church, W 3rd & Pontiac. From 7:30 - 8 p.m., the Sweet Adelines sing holiday harmonies a cappella at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse, W 3rd & Pontiac. Refreshments will be provided by the Yachats Ladies Club.

December 13 finds the Pacific Wind Ensemble performing its annual winter holiday concert. This community band of some 35 members will present a mix of holiday favorites, show tunes and classical transcriptions, and will include, of course, some ancient Yuletide caroling. Admission is $5; contributions to Food Share are welcome. It begins at 2 p.m. Call 541-563-7642. Yachats Commons, 441 Hwy 101 at W 4th St. in Yachats, Oregon.

December 13 and 14, a Saturday and Sunday, it's the 19th annual Victorian Christmas Open House, Heceta Light Keepers' House at the Heceta Head Lighthouse between Florence and Yachats. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This also happens the following Saturday and Sunday, December 20 and 21.

The Queen Ann-style Keeper's House will be decorated with Victorian flourishes inside and out. Enjoy warm drinks and treats and performances by local musicians. Santa Claus will be there, and Oregon State Parks volunteers will offer historic tours of the lighthouse. There will be a holiday raffle with great prizes from local businesses.

Shuttle service will be offered from Heceta Head Lightstation State Scenic Area parking lot to the front door. Or bring warm, rainproof clothing and a flashlight and enjoy a beautiful walk up from the parking lot and its beach. The parking fee is $3 or present your Oregon Coast Passport. The lightstation is located just 14 miles south of Yachats. (541) 547-3696.

December 14 sees the Community Christmas Concert at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, featuring the Chancel Choir, Handbells, Organ and Folk Ensemble. 360 W 7th St. (541) 547-3400.

December 19 is the Family Dinner, Ornament Making and Holiday Show at the Yachats Commons, featuring food and storytelling. It is free and begins at 4 p.m. (541) 547-4599.

Winter begins on December 20, and in Yachats that means a Winter Solstice Night Bonfire at 4 p.m. It's free and held in the Pavillion behind the Yachats Commons building. At 7 p.m. Christmas carols and songs with the Polka Dots happen at Alder Bistro, 160 W 2nd St. in Yachats.

