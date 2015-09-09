Marvels of Mushrooms at Central Oregon Coast Cook-Off, Oct. 3

Published 09/09/2015 at 5:04 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The marvels of the mushroom will be in full regalia on October 3 with a big celebration of the flavors of fall on the Oregon coast. That day, prepare your palate for the 7th Annual Wild Mushroom Cook-Off, held at Lincoln City's Culinary Center, (on the fourth floor of City Hall, 801 SW Highway 101).

This year, you can even join a mushroom-hunting field trip.

This deliriously delicious cooking competition will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as professional chefs from around the Pacific Northwest craft dishes highlighting this signature fall ingredient: the wild mushroom. Tastings and samples do require a small fee, but attendees can check out each dish and vote for their favorite, while learning more about the versatile ingredient.

Back this year is the Lincoln County Mycological Society (LCMS), who will have volunteers on hand to answer mushroom related questions. Anna Russo, a member of the LCMS, gets all kinds of questions from visitors to the central Oregon coast who are curious about mushrooms.

“The most common question we get is whether or not a certain variety of mushroom is edible,” said Russo. “The other big question is related to poisonous mushrooms. That is why we encourage people to learn about the easily identifiable edible mushrooms and the ones that are poisonous.”

The LCMS, which was founded in 1974, is a membership-based organization that hosts mushroom forays, workshops, and book sales. The group meets the second Saturday of each month in Otter Rock for a foray, followed by a meeting and mushroom identification.

“Our meetings and forays are open to all,” said Russo. "We are a group of amateur mycologists, so you do not have to be an expert. Joining a mycological society and going on forays is a great way to learn about habitats, seasons, and local mushrooms.”

The LCMS will host a foray in one of Lincoln City's open spaces following the Mushroom Cook-Off.

"It's free to sign up, but is limited to the first 20 people,” said Russo. “We will discuss habitat as well as hunting and gathering techniques at the foray.”

To register for the mushroom foray, please contact Suzanne Treece at 541-996-1273 or streece@lincolncity.org. Admission to the Mushroom Cook-Off is free and tasting samples are available for $0.75 each. There will be live music as well as beer, wine, and assorted treats.

For more information about the Wild Mushroom Cook-Off contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.













