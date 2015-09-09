Marvels of Mushrooms at Central Oregon Coast Cook-Off, Oct. 3

Published 09/09/2015 at 5:04 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The marvels of the mushroom will be in full regalia on October 3 with a big celebration of the flavors of fall on the Oregon coast. That day, prepare your palate for the 7th Annual Wild Mushroom Cook-Off, held at Lincoln City's Culinary Center, (on the fourth floor of City Hall, 801 SW Highway 101).

This year, you can even join a mushroom-hunting field trip.

This deliriously delicious cooking competition will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as professional chefs from around the Pacific Northwest craft dishes highlighting this signature fall ingredient: the wild mushroom. Tastings and samples do require a small fee, but attendees can check out each dish and vote for their favorite, while learning more about the versatile ingredient.

Back this year is the Lincoln County Mycological Society (LCMS), who will have volunteers on hand to answer mushroom related questions. Anna Russo, a member of the LCMS, gets all kinds of questions from visitors to the central Oregon coast who are curious about mushrooms.

“The most common question we get is whether or not a certain variety of mushroom is edible,” said Russo. “The other big question is related to poisonous mushrooms. That is why we encourage people to learn about the easily identifiable edible mushrooms and the ones that are poisonous.”

The LCMS, which was founded in 1974, is a membership-based organization that hosts mushroom forays, workshops, and book sales. The group meets the second Saturday of each month in Otter Rock for a foray, followed by a meeting and mushroom identification.

“Our meetings and forays are open to all,” said Russo. "We are a group of amateur mycologists, so you do not have to be an expert. Joining a mycological society and going on forays is a great way to learn about habitats, seasons, and local mushrooms.”

The LCMS will host a foray in one of Lincoln City's open spaces following the Mushroom Cook-Off.

"It's free to sign up, but is limited to the first 20 people,” said Russo. “We will discuss habitat as well as hunting and gathering techniques at the foray.”

To register for the mushroom foray, please contact Suzanne Treece at 541-996-1273 or streece@lincolncity.org. Admission to the Mushroom Cook-Off is free and tasting samples are available for $0.75 each. There will be live music as well as beer, wine, and assorted treats.

For more information about the Wild Mushroom Cook-Off contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org. More about this part of the central Oregon coast below and at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.




 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details