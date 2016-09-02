An Oregon Coast Secret is Out: Depoe Bay Has Tiny New Park

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There's a new and delightful little viewpoint and park on the central Oregon coast – and it's a secret. Tucked away behind a cliffside road that's much less traveled, and a stand of bushes and trees, the tiny space is full of eye-popping views. But it's unknown to even many locals.

It's called Depoe Bay Scenic View Park, and in actuality it's been around for about two years. But only this past fall did it acquire an official name placard and a small stairway leading up to its entrance pathway.

You'll miss it if you blink. The tiny park is hidden behind an even tinier entrance, which sits along Coast Street, in back of Trollers Lodge. Marked only by that small sign – which looks more like some whimsical lawn decoration at first glance – your only real clue is that small railing and three steps.





First, you enter a forested path that's short but magical, engulfing you in green foliage and a vibe that's almost out of Harry Potter. It's about a 30-foot walk, if that. Then you come to a clearing with an impressive view and a bench. And that's it. That's all there is.

The clearing itself is perhaps 20 feet long by ten feet. There's a sheer drop below, hidden by trees, and a couple of cleared spots that seem like pathways, which essentially lead you to nothing, except maybe your doom, if you try to venture down.

From Depoe Bay Scenic View Park, you can see just the tip of downtown, what the spouting horn is up to, and the waves crashing over the finger-like basalt of yet another glorious secret in Depoe Bay: the North Point area.

To the south, you can see part of the – again – secretive South Point section of town and its interesting combo of basalt and sandstone cliffs.

Peg Leoni, owner of Trollers Lodge and a member of the local planning commission, said the park was actually created about two years ago when a work crew came in, hacked away the foliage and put in the bench. The signage and steps came earlier this year and without any fanfare. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

She also said it sits right behind the end of Graham Street, which runs up next to her motel. But Graham dead-ends just above Coast Street, so you can't reach the spot from there.

Leoni said you can't park on Coast Street where Depoe Bay Scenic View Park is, so it's best to park on Highway 101 by the fire station, then walk about two blocks to the park.

