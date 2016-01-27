Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Updated: Oregon Coast High Surf Advisory, Sizable Waves All Week

Published 01/27/2016 at 12:51 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – UPDATED: Surf will be larger than previously reported. New numbers and times here.

It's time for another Oregon coast storm – just as things got unusually cozy with a few days of 60-degree temps on the beaches, and ending up warmer than Portland. High surf is on the itinerary for the beaches, some bouts of nasty rain and a dose of high winds. (Photo above: stormy waves at Yachats).

The first of the storms happens later on Wednesday, when the National Weather Service (NWS) has called for a high surf advisory starting at 10 p.m. and ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning. Breakers will continue to be big through much of the week as well.

On Wednesday, seas will build to 21 feet then drop down into the teens over the morning. This is cause for caution for beachgoers, although most people aren't on the beaches after sundown in the first place.

Thursday and Friday look to still have fairly sizable waves, with seas at about 16 to 18 feet at times. Daylight hours should provide some stormwatching, but still caution is needed on the beaches. At lower tides, agate hunting and beachcombing should make for some interesting finds. This leaves the weekend's lighter conditions prime for finds as well.

Never turn your back on the ocean, however. Take some time to observe the beach you're getting ready to explore and make sure the waves are not periodically rushing too close for any means of escape.

The NWS said a cold frontal system will move across the area later this week bringing heavy rainfall to areas like Portland and gusty winds to the coast.

“The front will reach the Southwest Washington coast Wednesday evening then move to the southeast,” the NWS said. “Heavy rain will reach the Portland metro area Thursday morning, then continue moving to the south. Winds along the coast will be strongest Wednesday evening and night. Winds on beaches and headlands will gust to 50 mph.”

Weather for the weekend along the beach towns looks to be mostly soggy and a tad chilly, but with some sun breaks. Sunday is predicted to be partly sunny, and then a mix of showers and a little sun for the weekdays.









 

