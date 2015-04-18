N. Oregon Coast Readies for 30th Annual Goonies Day Shindig

Published 04/18/2015

(Astoria, Oregon) - “Hey you guys!” - especially you fans of the famed cult flick The Goonies. The town where much of it was filmed, Astoria, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film's release with its annual Goonies Day on June 4 through 7.

Not just Astoria is a part of this shindig, however. The movie was made in other parts of the Oregon coast, including some major scenes in Cannon Beach, and that town too will be participating.

Really a four-day festival, Goonies Day features plenty of the iconic filming locations, showings of the film, behind-the-scenes looks, a geocaching event, a visit by an ancient sailing ship, “Chunk's Bowling Alley,” a fun run, special exhibits at the local film and history museums, and a bevy of other interesting and new features.

Other fun diversions include Truffle Shuffle Stout from local Fort George Brewery, iconic scenes from the movie produced in Lego form, and the tall ship Lady Washington docked in town.

Some events are free, while the ticketed happenings are already on sale. At least one has sold out, so you may want to hop on your Goonies adventure plans soon.

There are special presentations of Behind the Scenes of The Goonies throughout the festival. It features tales from: Randell Widner, a stuntman who doubled for Sloth in The Goonies; Mark Marshall, who was in charge of wrangling all the kid extras; local resident Mick Alderman, who spent almost every day on the set at the invite of director Richard Donner; and local Paul Gillum, who has plenty of firsthand accounts of the project.

Down in Cannon Beach, at the key location of Ecola State Park, retired park ranger Patrick Lines will give behind-the-scenes presentations about that park's role in the movie. He was there in 1984 and will share stories about working with the crew and Hollywood-types who had to come to terms with Oregon coast weather.

Shot in Astoria bus tours happen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here, you hop on a school bus with 30 other fans and get a narrated tour of film locations from not just Goonies but Kindergarten Cop, Short Circuit and more. These last about two hours and are $35. Highlights include “Mouth’s House,” the Lower Columbia Bowl (“Chunk’s Alley”) and the home used as the location for “Mikey’s House.”

The Truffle Shuffle 5K Run / Walk is a casual run/jog/walk for anyone who wants to work off all those Baby Ruth bars and extra scoops of Rocky Road. It happens in Cannon Beach at the Gower St. access.

80s Con is a new feature at the Goonies Celebration, featuring Goonies memorabilia and plenty of 80's items. It's free and held at the Armory.

'80s Night Out boasts at least one 80's cover band, a dance party and costume contests. These are held at various venues around town.

More information on Goonies Day at http://www.thegoondocks.org/. 503-325-6311. Tickets at TicketWest.

Courtesy Oregon Film Museum

