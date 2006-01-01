Scavenger Hunt on N. Oregon Coast Includes History and Trivia

Published 10/20/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Don't ever let them tell you history is a snooze-inducing pastime. As if on queue, Cannon Beach's History Center and Museum adds a little spice to the already-fun Stormy Weather Arts Festival Weekend with a very family-friendly Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Contest on November 8 and 9.

It happens from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m. in the bustling north Oregon coast town.

The contest is a bit of a brain teaser. Each competitor may purchase a single trivia card for $2 each and each card contains ten questions that must be answered while in the Museum. No cell phone or internet searches allowed.

In fact, it likely wouldn't do you any good as the answers are hidden in the museum.

“The event is a combination of scavenger hunt and trivia contest,” said Director Elaine Murdy-Trucke, “The answer to every single question are contained within the Museum’s exhibits. Even the bonus questions.”

Those who answer all ten questions correctly will win a prize. Prizes range from candy from Bruce’s Candy Kitchen, candles, toys, and other fun prizes. You can only win once.

The Museum will be offering tasty treats in the form of gourmet cupcakes and cookies, served with complimentary Sleepy Monk coffee and hot chocolate.

For more information visit www.cbhistory.org or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Cannon-Beach-History-Center-and-Museum/105716359459384

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce in Cannon Beach across the street from the Cannon Beach Fire Station.

More about Cannon Beach below, and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted