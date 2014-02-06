Oregon Coast Train Ride Returns to Mountain Run

Published 06/02/2014

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – The famed antique train ride Oregon Coast Crawler will again be a part of history this autumn. The company that runs the historic rail rides, RailsNW, just announced the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will once more begin steam engine excursions to the Salmonberry River tracks, roughly 20 miles inland from the beaches. This ride through stunning fall foliage will be the first time those tracks have had any trains on them since 2007 – and many more years since they've seen a steam engine.

The special scenic run happens on October 4, departing from Garibaldi and then slowly meandering along the tracks of the Port of Tillamook to the confluence of the Salmonberry and Nehalem Rivers. Along the way you'll get stunning views of the Nehalem and Tillamook Bays, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending up again in Garibald at 7 p.m.

All of this is done by vintage train, powered by a historic steam locomotive. In this case, it's the McCloud River Railroad #25, which is the same type of Alco 2-6-2 steam locomotive featured in the movie 'Stand By Me.'

Passengers will have a few minutes free to explore the interesting harbor town of Wheeler before the train turns inland to journey through the coast range and canyons. As the group continues to the former community of Salmonberry, the train will be traveling along the scenic Nehalem River at the peak time to experience Oregon's fall foliage. On the return trip to Garibaldi, they will be stopping for a brief service break and free time in Rockaway Beach to allow passengers to stretch their legs and possibly pick up some taffy or an ice cream cone, both locally made in Tillamook County.

RailsNW said it will also be using an open air car for unparalleled views and enhanced enjoyment, in addition to the two indoor coaches. All passengers will have a guaranteed indoor seat and the outdoor space will be shared throughout the day. A minimum of three photo runbys have been scheduled and more will be added as time permits. The trip includes a box lunch to be served onboard.

As this trip is limited to less than 120 passengers, the company highly recommends making reservations soon. As an added perk this year, for those wanting a shorter tripm you have the choice of starting the trip in Wheeler at 10:45 a.m. rather at 9 am from Garibaldi. This gets you back to Wheeler at 5 p.m., rather than 7 pm to Garibaldi.

Cost is $125 per person and advance ticket purchase required (no walk-ups). No children under 5. RailsNW can be reached at 503-292-5055 for questions or to book by phone, or you may also book online at their site.

More about Rockaway Beach and the Nehalem Bay at the Nehalem Bay, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita Virtual Tour, Map. More photos of these areas below.

