Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Memorial Day Weekend, Travel Advice

Updated Every Month

(Oregon Coast) – Good weather and lots of events are making this holiday weekend a big one for Oregon coast lodgings and the general tourism biz. It also means grabbing a room may be hard to find.

Lodging prices begin their summer spike on this weekend, and many will take advantage of the greater need and have unusually high prices. That’s no fun, but it happens.

The best way to ensure not getting hit with higher prices is reserving your lodging well ahead of time. This means you'll want to do this now. Many lodgings have told Oregon Coast Beach Connection they are starting to fill up for that weekend, so some will max out very soon. Don’t make your reservations later than a week ahead of time, but since the weekend is just a couple days away you can use the large list below.

Make sure you call and check now for availability as this can change suddenly. The list below will increase your chances of finding openings, but some may have already filled up.

See more about Oregon coast Memorial Weekend Travel Advice here, including about campgrounds, possible road problems and ways to get away from the crowds. More up-to-the-minute Oregon coast traffic, road conditions.

