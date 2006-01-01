Comedy Show Benefits Oregon Coast Lighthouses

Published 03/26/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – It's a comedy show on the central Oregon coast for kids and it's a benefit for two of Oregon's famed lighthouses. The Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses group again hosts Laughs for Lighthouses this year, this time on April 5 at the Newport Performing Arts Center, starting at 5 pm.

This year's performer is “The Zaniac” Alex Zerbe, a two-time Guinness World Record holder and contestant on Last Comic Standing and America’s Got Talent. More information about the performer can be found at www.AlexZerbe.com .

The show not only features comedy for this cause but also a carnival full of fun stuff for kids – all to benefit the preservation of and upkeep of the Yaquina Head lighthouse and the Yaquina Bay lighthouse in Newport.

The whole family will love activities which include a bean bag toss, face painting, ring toss, fishing for prizes, barbershop songs by the Coastal Aires, and more during pre-show and intermission. Help raise much-needed funds for the Yaquina Head Lighthouse by entering the raffle for prizes, such as a Salmon fishing package for two in Astoria, or a case of beer and pizza party for 10 at the Rogue Brewery.

The fundraiser will hold something for everyone and will include door prizes. Tickets cost just $20. One child gets in free with an adult, and additional children cost $5 each. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Center box office, by calling 541-265-ARTS, or online at www.coastarts.org. It’s advised to get your tickets in advance to avoid waiting in line at the door and missing all the carnival fun.

Can’t make it to the event? You can still be a big winner in the raffle. Prizes donated by generous local businesses are up for grabs, so be sure to enter to win. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and available at Muggly’s Bowling, Food & Fun in Toledo, the Newport News-Times office, or by calling 541-574-3129. The drawing will be held at the event.

The show schedule is:

The Coastal Aires will perform before the show from 5 to 5:30 in the lobby as the kids' activities are taking place.

Zerbe performs from 5:30 until 6 pm, where a half hour intermission happens and more kids activities until 6:30 pm. Zerbe performs again until 7 pm, after which more kids activities go until 7:30 pm.

Sponsors and supporters include Yaquina Bay Charters, Newport News-Times, Columbia Bank, and Muggly’s Bowling, Food & Fun.

For more information about the event please contact Lauren Craven at 541-574-3129. More about Newport and its lighthouses below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

