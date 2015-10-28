Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Big Wet Change for Oregon, Coastline, Portland This Weekend

Published 10/28/2015 at 6:10 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff



(Oregon Coast) - A big wet and breezy change is coming Friday and Saturday for Portland, the Oregon coast and other parts of northwest Oregon. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said one to three inches of rain will hit the Oregon coast while somewhat lesser amounts will also put a dampener on Halloween.

The NWS said a warm front pushes into the region on Friday, then shifting north and pulling a lot of rain in behind it.

“This will leave northwest Oregon and southwest Washington under mild but breezy conditions with occasional light rain,” the NWS said.

The there is part two: a cold front will slowly sink into the area from the west on Saturday, pulling another axis of even heavier rain over southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Another two to four inches of rain may drench the coastline, coast range and the Cascades, while inland areas like Portland, Salem or Silverton will be getting about an inch or so.

Winds along the coast over the weekend are described as “breezy” in the NWS forecasts but little other information is given (although they are calling for 24 mph winds on the beaches on Friday).

The NWS warns these conditions will be more of a problem inland, where leaves cover the street. When mixed with lots of rain, some street flooding will occur and motorists should be cautious. Bicyclists will be in greater danger.

For the Oregon coast, it simply means more rain than usual and some wind. However, ocean swells are expected to rise near 15 feet on Sunday, which could provide for lots of storm-like wave viewing. More Oregon Coast Weather.









