Oregon Coast and River Cleanup Date Announced: 30th Anniversary
Published 08/14/2014
(Oregon Coast) – The first volunteer beach cleanup in the world happened in Oregon in 1984, and that means it's the 30th anniversary next month of what was then known as the SOLV Beach Cleanup on the Oregon coast. September 27 is the date for what is now known as the SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup, sponsored by the Oregon Lottery.
Again, thousands will join the effort to scour the beaches of the Oregon coast as well as inland river areas in places like Portland, Eugene, Medford, Bend and more.
SOLVE recently announced the new date and put out a call for volunteers.
Back then, in the year that The Eurythmics and Tears for Fears were raging on the record charts, the dream of the first beach cleanup began to take shape as forward-thinkers Judie Hansen and Eleanor Dye were inspired to rid the state's beaches of litter. Local communities, haulers and volunteers banded together across the state, removing 26 tons of debris in the first year alone.
"The 1984 event helped inspire a cleanup model that has since spread across the nation and throughout the world," said Joy Irby, SOLVE Program Coordinator. "That is an amazing legacy for our state."
