Bouncing Around Battery Russell, Staircases and Entrance of the N. Oregon Coast Fortress
Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Virtual Tour
 

Inside the deep recesses of Fort Stevens' Battery Russell.

The entrance to Battery Russell is seen here, including the old guard house – now staring at out at eternity with hollow eyes. A sizable staircase takes you up to the fortress itself.

Once up there, other trippy little staircases abound. Some are spiral and lead in and out of concrete rooms you can only guess the purpose of.

Others, like the one below, are outside and would lead to different levels around the giant guns themselves.
 
To Previous Stop
Where a Japanese Sub Fired on Oregon:
To Next Stop
What Ghosts Gather Around Fort Stevens,
Back to Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging
find a place to stay

Oregon Coast Dining

Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Lodging, Hotels, Motels

Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Dining, Restaurants

  

Astoria, Warrenton Weather

Oregon Coast Events

Astoria, Warrenton Events

Oregon Coast Travel News

Oregon Coast Adventure Blog

  

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Us


Seaside, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Seaside; places to eat, dine in Seaside

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc
Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly

Clementine's Bed and Breakfast - Astoria
An engaging historic experience; vacation rental next door

City Center Motel
Budget rate while not sacrificing niceties

Hillcrest Inn, Seaside
Beautiful retro motel near Prom, some pet friendly

Inn at Seaside
Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

River Inn at Seaside - Hotel, Seaside lodging
New in Seaside: On soothing river, upscale luxury at affordable price, family, pets

Seashore Inn, Seaside Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions

Coast River Inn at Seaside.
Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, some Jacuzzi

Vacation Rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart
Multi-bedroom houses, north Oregon coast luxury lodging to budget, including Seaside

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Seaside, Oregon.
Find Restaurants, Dining in Seaside

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

ATTRACTION: Seaside Virtual Tour, Map
100's of photos, details about Seaside, Oregon, including map

Oregon Coast and Seaside Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Seaside and elsewhere


 

 

 