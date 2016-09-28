Two Diverse Brews To-Do's on Oregon Coast: of Science, of Chowder

Published 09/28/2016 at 4:21 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Two different towns on the Oregon coast – two distinctly diverse ways of doing beer. Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast, hosts its Chowder and Brewfest on October 8, while Pacific City hosts a Science Pub on October 24.

The big to-do for the microbrew fans is Lincoln City's inaugural Chowder & Brewfest, creating the perfect pairing for a cool fall afternoon. Celebrate the comfort food of the Oregon coast at Lincoln City Outlets from noon to 6 pm.

The fun begins at noon with Mo's Restaurants' famous clam chowder, which will be available to sample all day. A famed fixture on the coast for over 70 years, Mo's Restaurants have seven locations across the region and are synonymous with the clam chowder dish. Samples of chowder are included with admission and full servings are available for purchase. In addition to clam chowder, Mo's will also be serving an exclusive menu at the festival.

Those over 21 years of age can take in craft beer and cider from over 15 regional microbreweries, coming from nearly all corners of Oregon. Participating breweries include Ninkasi Brewing, Santiam Brewing, Good Life Brewing Company and Rusty Truck Brewing. Each brewery will have a selection of thirst-quenching ales to pair with the warming, signature comfort food. Five tastings are included with admission.

Wine lovers are included in the frivolity as well. Salem's magnificent Willamette Valley Vineyards will be onhand to serve a selection of wines for an additional charge.

As if copious chowder and bundles of beer were not enough, enjoy cool tunes from headlining band Hit Machine. Performing classic tunes from all eras, Hit Machine is as musically diverse as they are talented. It is not uncommon to hear songs by artists such as Michael Jackson, AC/DC, the Bee Gees, and Def Leppard all in the same set.

Based out of Portland, Hit Machine's lead singer, Bart Hafeman, said he is keyed up to bring the band to the Oregon coast.

"The band is very excited to be headlining the festival," Hafeman said. "This is actually our first performance in Lincoln City, so we want the show to be memorable."

Hafeman promises a wide-ranging set list everyone can enjoy.

"We've been playing an even mix of old and new tunes,” he said. “You're likely to hear a song by Bruno Mars mixed in with Prince. The set list is family friendly and we encourage audience interaction."

Mixed in is a new original track by the band called "Hey Now." "We just finished it with Grammy Award winning producer Mark Heimermann," beams Hafeman. "Back when I started the band, it was really hard to make it as an original act. So when we decided to be a cover band, we wanted everything to be top quality: the musicianship, songs and performances. Now that we've gained a following, I decided to integrate originals into the set list. The results have been positive, and we hope people will enjoy it."

Admission to the Chowder & Brewfest is $20 for adults 21 and over, and includes free chowder samples, 5 beer or cider tastings, live music and more. Additional beer tastings are available for $1 each. Designated drivers and youth, ages 12 to 20, are $10 per person. For tickets and more information, please visit chowderbrewfest.com. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

On the more scientific side of things, the Nestucca, Neskowin & Sand Lake Watersheds Council holds a Science Pub at Pelican Pub in Pacific City on October 24.

Special guest will be Daniel Bottom, who will be talking about "Pathways to Resilience" for Pacific salmon.

Bottom served as a fisheries research biologist in state and federal government for 38 years. His research interests include the life histories and ecology of Pacific salmon species, salmon population responses to wetland restoration, and the history of ideas in fisheries management.

In 2011 he co-authored an Oregon Sea Grant book examining the conservation future of Pacific salmon species, Pathways to Resilience: Sustaining Salmon Ecosystems in a Changing World. His talk will draw from the book's 11 peer-reviewed articles and results of a decades-long habitat restoration effort in the Salmon River estuary. Pelican Pub is at 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More about Lincoln City and Pacific City below:











More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted