N. Oregon Coast Hike Event a Time Travel, Science Adventure

Published 06/09/2014

(Seaside, Oregon) - Hear and experience Oregon coast pre-history on the Clastop Plains Geology Walk at Lewis & Clark National Historical Park’s Yeon Property near Sunset Beach on June 21. Part of the North Coast Land Conservancy (NCLC), you'll be led around by NCLC leader and regional geologist Tom Horning on fascinating journey through the times of the ancient peoples of this land and then go much farther back in time.

The walk and talk goes from 2 p.m. To 4 p.m.

Horning will take you on a hike on well-established trails beneath a canopy of pines that were planted in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. After visiting the Yeon House and nearby lake, you will leave the trail and explore to the edge of the forest, where you then get to examine changing plant communities, the evolution of dune soils, and how all that is related to dune sand invasion over the last 100 years since jetty construction on the Columbia.

“We will wrap up at the interface of land and sea with a final stomp through vast stretches of dune grass to the beach and a stroll back to our starting point,” Horning said.

Horning said the NCLC was honored to play a role in conserving this 100-acre gem on the north Oregon coast which includes three 3/4 of a mile of oceanfront land.

You will be walking on fairly well-maintained trail surfaces beneath an open pine canopy with patches of brush. Hiking through beach grass is a bit more difficult, requiring the group to break trail in places.

Horning said to bring water and snacks. It is highly suggest to wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the weather. Binoculars for bird and wildlife spotting are always a good idea.

Call NCLC if you have more questions about difficulty level of this outing. There is a public restroom at the Sunset Beach trailhead parking lot. (503) 738-9126.

This program is free, but registration is required.

Sunset Beach is about eight miles north of Seaside. You will meet in that parking lot.

