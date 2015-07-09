SOLVE's Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Coming September 19

Published 09/07/2015 at 6:04 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – With some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Oregonians are always looking to keep it that way. The annual SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup is part of that, with the fall installment coming up on September 19 along the Oregon coast and at inland rivers. (Above: Cannon Beach, on the north Oregon coast).

SOLVE is looking for more volunteers for this event, looking to clean up Oregon's waterways and take care of its parks, neighborhoods, and natural areas. Choose from over 100 projects across the state including litter cleanups, invasive plant removals, and planting of native trees and shrubs. Volunteers can find local project details and register online at solveoregon.org, or by calling 503-844-9571 x332.

Part of the International Coastal Cleanup and National Public Lands Day, SOLVE's Beach & Riverside Cleanup has been a family-friendly Oregon tradition for over three decades. This event combines SOLVE's annual coast-wide beach cleanup with inland cleanup and restoration projects statewide. Last year, 5,140 volunteers removed over 80,000 pounds of litter and marine debris, cleared 6 acres of non-native, invasive plants, and planted hundreds of native trees and shrubs throughout Oregon.

"As Oregonians, we face many challenges when it comes to a clean and healthy state," said Maureen Fisher, SOLVE Chief Executive Officer. "The Beach & Riverside Cleanup gives us the opportunity to make an impact locally while joining thousands of other volunteers across the nation and the world."

During this year's event, volunteers at litter cleanup sites will participate in a worldwide citizen-science effort by submitting data on the types of trash they collect. Top items collected by volunteers typically include cigarette filters, Styrofoam, plastic caps, fishing line, bottles and bags. Most plastics do not biodegrade, but instead break down into tiny pieces that can be harmful to fish, birds and marine mammals. Each piece of trash removed makes a difference for the health of our wildlife both locally and globally.

Volunteers at restoration sites will also make a positive impact on wildlife and their habitats. Removal of invasive species, such as English ivy and Himalayan blackberry, helps native plants to thrive which reduces erosion, provides vital nutrients, and shades our streams.

Oregonians are urged to join SOLVE on September 19 to make a difference in their community. This year's event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (dates and time may vary by site). Volunteers are encouraged to pre-register online at solveoregon.org, or by calling 503-844-9571 x332.

SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings people together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Over four decades, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model for volunteer environmental action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers across Oregon to clean up and restore our beaches, rivers, neighborhoods and other natural spaces. Visit solvoregon.org for more information.









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details