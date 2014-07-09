N. Oregon Coast Muttzanita Fest a Real Dog's Day

Published 09/07/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Manzanita, on the north Oregon coast, goes crazy for the canine each year with a day of doggy diversions known as the Muttzanita festival. Call it a riotous time for pet and person alike, if you like.

In any case, it goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 13 and is a kind of doggy Olympics. It features feats of physical skill, a talent show, a fashion show, and other fun and wacky means of mirth with mutts, with events spanning the beach to local shops.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the day, or pre-register here. $10 gets you s Muttzanita Card, which gets you and your pooch into every event during the day. Every registrant gets a goodie bag as well.

The AKC Rally happens during this time, featuring a fun way to train your dog.

The pet parade starts at 11 a.m. at Four Paws on the Beach, winding down Laneda Ave. to the beach. Costumes, themes, and fun are encouraged.

Immediately following the parade, more fun ensues, starting with the ChuckIt Toss contest. See how you and your pooch stack up in our ChuckIt Toss. Using those arm-saving ChuckIts, have your dog fetch the ball and bring it back to you. The fastest dogs win, and each dog gets multiple runs.

The Canine Good Citizen Demonstration includes the 10 tests required to pass the Canine Good Citizen Test. Afterward, he will be providing free testing for those who want to attempt the Canine Good Citizen Test.

At 1:30 p.m., the Pet Fashion & Talent Show is held in the courtyard of Four Paws on the Beach. Goofy costumes, funny tricks and an overall ability to show off may get your pet a ribbon. Awards are given in various categories, including best-dressed, funniest costume and others.



Then comes the Quick Contests, which entails brief competitions in categories like tallest, smallest, oldest and more.

Closing ceremonies round out at the day at 2:45 p.m. There are also booths for pet photography, disaster preparedness and other vendors.

More information is available through Four Paws at the Beach, 503-368-3436.

