Jazz and Tide Pool Discoveries in May on Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/01/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – Call it a confluence of the gooey and the jazzy. Newport's Yaquina Head will be hosting Tidepool Discovery events all month, and the scenic Inn at Otter Crest betweeen Newport and Depoe Bay kicks off a season of jazz.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area will be hosting special tide pool events all month at Cobble Beach (seen above). Use the calendar at their site for the month of May to find the best times for visiting and learning about the intertidal plants and animals that call Yaquina Head their home.

Park Rangers will be roving Cobble Beach to provide orientation, answer questions and help you safely explore the tide pools.

The park entrance fee is $7.00/vehicle (3-Day Pass). Accepted passes include Yaquina Head Annual Pass, Oregon Pacific Coast Passport, and Federal Annual, Golden Age, Military, Access and Volunteer Passes.

The Yaquina Head Interpretive Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All other areas of the park will be open from 8:00 a.m. to dusk. For more information about the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area contact the BLM at (541) 574-3100 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Additional information is available online at: http://www.blm.gov/or/resources/recreation/yaquina

As part of a continuing series entitled Jazz at Otter Crest, Just Jazz is presenting Halie Loren and her trio - MattTreder (piano), Mark Schneider (bass) and Brian West (drums) in a special performance to be held on Sunday, May 25.

Halie Loren is an internationally recognized artist, whose rich and sensitively delivered vocals have garnered her numerous awards and fans from around the world. Loren has uniqueness in her music that transcends genres and opens up new ways of thinking about familiar and original songs, whether they are jazz standards, pop, classic rock, or folk. At the young age of 28, she has already released seven CDs internationally. Singing in several languages, Loren has proven to be an undeniable talent in the modern age of jazz and pop music. Whether performing as a duo with her longtime collaborator/pianist Matt Treder, or backed by a trio/quartet/quintet, or fronting a full orchestra, her performances appeal to music fans on multiple levels around the world.

Just Jazz is collaborating with the Lodge at Otter Crest which provides a perfect back drop to Sunday afternoon events overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Guests can select from a wide selection of menu items from the Lodge's offerings to complement an afternoon of jazz.

Tickets for jazz are $17 per person and available for purchase at www.justjazzoregon.com. For additional information visit www.justjazzoregon.com, www.facebook.com.justjazzoregon or call (541) 270-3680 or (541)265-2100.

The Inn at Otter Crest sits just off Highway 101 near the entrance to Cape Foulweather, in the tiny town of Otter Rock. http://www.innatottercrest.com/

