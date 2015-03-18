N. Oregon Coast Spring Happenings in Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach

Published 03/18/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There's more to the north Oregon coast than just spring break. Astoria, Cannon Beach and Seaside boast a host of happenings that range from the kid friendly to wine, outdoors event, golf, and even fun for dogs.

Take a preview tour of events on the north Oregon coast in March and April.

March 20. Golf Tournament: Nobody here is from Ireland. Annual tournaments where everyone wears their green on Friday, March 20, 2015 beginning at noon. This event is for players 21 and over. 12 p.m. $50 per player a week in advance. $60 per player the week of event. $15 cart rental per player. Gearhart Golf Links. 1157 N Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503) 738-3538. http://www.mcmenamins.com

March 21. Writing Workshop at Beach Books. Pitches & Proposals is a two-hour workshop taught by literary agent Holly Lorincz. Writers who are ready to get their scripts in the hands of agents and publishers will learn to develop a pitch, query the right people and write a professional proposal. Cost: $55. 616 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. Call to register: (503) 738-3500. www.beachbooks37.com

March 22. Author Signing: George Wright. Wright will be in the store to sign and discuss his newest novel In the Wake of our Misdeed. 1 p.m. Beach Books. 616 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3500. www.beachbooks37.com

March 21 – 28. Oregon Coast Spring Whale Watch Week. Grey Whales make their migration north to Alaska with newborn calves in tow. Volunteers are at Whale Watch Spoken Here vantage points along the entire Oregon coast to help you spot them. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Cannon Beach, at Ecola State Park; also above Manzanita at the Neahkahnie Overloks. 541-765-3304 or www.whalespoken.org.

March 28. Doggie Dash. Outdoor fun during Spring Break. Get some exercise with your dog while supporting a great cause in the 2 mile run/walk, Doggie Dash. Meet with other dog lovers and support the local Animal Shelter at this event. Enjoy photo ops provided by Kaptured Moments as well as coffee, water, snacks, and dog treats. 10 a.m. The entry fee is $20 per person (more than one dog allowed per person). Cartwright Park. 1942 S Franklin St. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3311. www.sunsetempire.com/

March 28. SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup. Help to keep Oregon beaches clean. Local cleanup sites throughout Arch Cape, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Warrenton. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-844-9571 x317 or register at SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup.

April 4. Seasides Annual Egg Hunt & Aquatic Treasure Hunt. This event boasts over 6,000 brightly colored candy filled eggs scattered throughout Broadway Field and Broadway Park. 10:30 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3311. www.sunsetempire.com

April 4. Puffins Return to Haystack Rock. For the best viewing at Haystack Rock, bring your binoculars, bird spotting scope or visit Haystack Rock at daytime low tides when interpreters from Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock Awareness Program will be on the beach with spotting scopes focused on the nesting birds. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2623. www.cannonbeach.org

April 4. Seasides Treasure the Beach Cleanup. Monthly cleanups take place the first Saturday of each month. Cleanup crews meet on the Prom, West of the Seashore Inn on the Beach (60 N. Prom in Seaside) at 9:00 am. Seaside, Oregon.

April 7. Kiwanis Pancake Feed. A ll you can eat pancakes are just $7 for Adults, $6 for seniors 62+, $5 for kids 12- and a whole family is just $20. This is an important fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Seaside. 5 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

April 10 – 12. Get Lit at the Beach: A Gathering for Readers. Five prominent authors will participate this year from Friday through Sunday. Guest authors will be: Karen Joy Fowler, Gail Tsukyama, Jim Lynch, Nancy Pearl, and Terry Brooks. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 440-0684. /www.tolovanaartscolony.org

April 11. Necanicum Bird Discovery Day. Enjoy presentations and activities including guided bird walks, live birds on display, bird habitat building with materials provided, displays and information. This event is free and includes a raffle. Bob Chisholm Community Center. 1225 Ave A, Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-1458. www.necanicumwatershed.org.

April 15. Listening to the Land: Protecting Oregon's Crown Jewels. Join cultural anthropologist Doug Deur for a discussion about Oregon’s state parks, visionary founding parks superintendent Samuel Boardman, and conservation on Oregon’s north coast. 6 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-9126. www.nclctrust.org

April 16 – 28. The Twelve Days of Earth Day Celebration. Numerous events around Cannon Beach, including Birdathon, micro plastic screening, Haystack Awareness Program, parade, street fair, nature talks and walks. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.twelvedaysofearthday.com

April 17. Golf Tournament: Herb Tarlek Day. Enjoy this annual favorite where players wear bad pants and tacky shirts. It's the "ugliest affair on the coast," according to McMenamin's. 1 p.m. $50 per player a week in advance. $60 per player the week of event. $15 cart rental per player. Gearhart Golf Links. 1157 N Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. (503) 738-3538.

