Small Heatwave for Portland, Western Oregon, Coastline

Published 10/13/2015 at 6:02 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – Highs in the 60's or 70's and lots of sun, with some atmospheric fog thrown in. This is what's in store for Portland, western Oregon and the Oregon coast this week, with these areas getting the best of summer-like weather and fall conditions. (Above: Ocean Beach Picnic Ground, between Yachats and Florence)

The Oregon coast will remain sunny throughout most of the week, with some highs closing in on 70 degrees or more. Second Summer conditions will continue on the beaches until the weekend, and afterwards a pattern of alternating between clouds and sun may be on the horizon for next week. It's a good time to continue looking for objects and lifeforms left behind by this past week's storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said a ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will strengthen through Thursday, but then will start shifting after that. Dry and mild weather will be the standard through the next few days, but chances for rain increase over the weekend as a trough of low pressure pushes in off the Pacific.

Portland and Oregon coast towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City or Newport will be experiencing fog in the mornings and late at night.

From Wednesday through Thursday, the Portland area and western Oregon look to continue their highs in the lower 70's. The NWS is predicting slightly colder conditions on Friday, but some Portland-area forecasters are talking about that being the warmest day.

For the Oregon coastline, Wednesday through Friday looks like highs mostly in the 60's, but central coast towns like Newport, Lincoln City or Yachats are predicted to be a tad warmer. There, forecasters are talking abouth Wednesday through Friday being in the low 70's and sunny. Thursday may approach a high of 74 degrees, the NWS said.

After a turn for the rainy over the weekend, the NWS said a high pressure system will pop back again on Sunday night through Tuesday, with more sunny days possible. Highs in the low 70's are not out of the question there as well. Some intermittent rain is also possible in that time, however.

