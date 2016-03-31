Music and Awesomeness This Month at Central Oregon Coast's Cultural Center

Published 03/31/2016 at 6:51 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Gobs of goodies are in store - musically - on the central Oregon coast in April, with a bevy of awesome events at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. One even features a tour where you can get to know Lincoln City better. (Photo: beach near the Lincoln City Cultural Center).

Love Your Lincoln 3 on Friday, April 22 helps you get to know the town better. Is your Lincoln City know-how in need of a refresher? LYL3 promises to be a fun, lively morning with presentations about this area's biggest attractions. There will be a free lunch, and plenty of giveaways, prizes and refreshments. Any business sending employees is eligible for a marketing prize, as well. It's free, but registration is required.

Sunday, April 10 brings Sunday Stories with The Mountain Man. This free storytelling program features Doug "The Mountain Man" Force. He will be sharing his love of stories and history, with frontier favorites like "How I Killed My First Bear Bare-Footed" and "The Skunk That Saved My Life." Shop at the indoor farmers market, and drop by for a story. Free admission, cookies and punch. 2 p.m.



Sunday, April 17 features John Reischman & the Jaybirds. Like the mandolinist at their helm, The Jaybirds fashion a stylish, elegant take on bluegrass that is at once innovative and unadorned, sophisticated and stripped down, happily old-fashioned, yet un-selfconsciously new. A genial blend of storytelling and side-show humor provides the backdrop to their studied performance of original songs, instrumentals and newly-arranged traditional material. This will be their second visit to the LCCC stage. $21/$23. 7 p.m.

On Sunday, April 24 it's Rita Warton's Coffee Concert with a “Broadway” theme. Enjoy a casual matinee concert with local musicians, complimentary sweets and yummy Cape Foulweather Coffee. Piano, vocals, clarinet, violin -- even electric guitar. This month's program is "Broadway," so you can expect plenty of musical theatre favorites. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the LCCC. Organizer Rita Warton is always looking for aspiring musicians, to volunteer call her at 541-994-8585. 3 PM. All events Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.



Other upcoming highlights in Lincoln City:

April 16. Photography Hiking Clinic. Enhance your photography skills and explore the wild side of Lincoln City. $20 per person. 9 a.m. Meet at Drift Creek Falls. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3405.

April 17. Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market. All items are hand-made or home grown by the seller. This indoor market runs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062. www.lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

April 22 – 24. Special Glass Drop in Celebration of Earth Day. 15 Glass Globes will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers or call 800-452-2151.

April 23. Oregon Spring Demo cooking class. 11 a.m. Cost: $60, includes meal and wine. Culinary Center. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151.

April 23. Artist-in-Residence Show and Tell. Spring residents talk about their residency as their time at Sitka comes to a close. Free. Presentations begin at 1 p.m. in the Boyden Studio. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, 56605 Sitka Drive, Otis, Oregon (just north of Lincoln City). 541-994-5485. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

















More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted