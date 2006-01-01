Portland, Western Oregon, Coast Under Flood Watch; More Wind Storms

Published 02/15/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – Most of northwest Oregon is under a flood watch through Sunday, including Portland, the Cascade foothills, the central and northern Oregon coast, the coast range and much of the Willamette Valley.

Meanwhile, as the storm warning for the Oregon coast winds down another storm watch for the area has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), heralding the likelihood of more big winds later on Sunday and Monday - possibly with gusts in the 90's.

The NWS said the second of two storms is expected to dump as much as two to three inches of rain around the Portland metro area and the Oregon coast, with the highest amounts in the southern valley and central coast. The Oregon coast range is also expected to get hit hard.

Rivers have been rising steadily around the state with the recent melting of large amounts of snow, and the NWS said there will be little time between the two storms to allow waterways to recede.

Rivers of concern in northwest Oregon are the Pudding River in Clackamas and Marion counties, Siuslaw River on the central coast, Marys River in Benton County, Luckiamute River in Benton and Polk counties and the Willamette River in Lane and Linn counties.

Small streams are also capable of reaching flood stage, the NWS said, especially during the heaviest rainfall.

For the Oregon coast, which just passed through a sizable windstorm this weekend, more winds are expected to hit again on Sunday. These could include gusts up to 95 mph. There is a high wind watch for the area through most of the day and evening on Sunday.

However, the heavier winds are predicted to slam into the coast range and just offshore rather than the beach towns.

Seas are expected to be enormous just offshore, with wave heights predicted up around 29 feet at times. This could mean massive storm waves along the beaches as well, although no surf warnings have been issued as yet.

Portland may get gusts in the 30's.

