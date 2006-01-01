Iconic Irish Singer Performs in Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

Published 02/23/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A wee bit of the best of Ireland shows up on on the central Oregon coast on March 3 as the Lincoln City Cultural Center hosts Irish music hero Danny O'Flaherty.

The Irish icon is making a last-minute addition to his Northwest tour as he stops in the central Oregon coast resort town.

Singer, songwriter, storyteller and musician, Danny O’Flaherty was raised in the Connemara region of Ireland, developing his love for the music and songs that were to be a part of his life, around the peat fires from those who came before him. He still clings to the old traditional airs, but is also inspired to sing his own heart-felt folk compositions. With every performance, he continues to bring a Celtic connection to the world. His concerts promise to be a magical evening of music with songs in both English and Irish Gaelic, suitable for all ages.

O’Flaherty emigrated to the States in the early 1970s and started bringing Irish folk music to folk venues around the country, sharing the stage with many of the Irish and American folk musicians of the era. Through his stories and songs, O’Flaherty delivers a world perspective through the eyes of an Irishman.

He has traveled far from his boyhood home, in the farthest reaches of the Irish west to the steps of the United States Capitol performing before a crowd of a half-million on Solidarity Day. Plus numerous stops along the way – each being a momentous occasion: tour of Israel culminating with private command performance for President Herzog; performance at the National Cathedral for Pope John Paul II's visit to the United States; performer for President Ronald Reagan's Inaugural Ball; opening performance at concert for the Pan Celtic Festival in Ireland; invitation only performance for alumnae of the University of Notre Dame, and headliner for the Tulsa Philharmonic and The National Theatre in Washington, DC.

Tickets are only. $15 advance, $17 at the door. On March 3, the show will begin at 7 pm in the LCCC Auditorium, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. For tickets and information, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.

