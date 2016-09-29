Atmospheric Historical Tour Brings You to Oregon Coast Graveyard

Published 09/29/2016 at 5:21 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There's a new – and maybe even spooky – way to watch Oregon coast history come to life. In Lincoln City, you can catch A Tour to Die For on two different weekends. The guided tours happen on October 21 – 22, and then on October 28 and 30, taking you to Lincoln City's hilltop graveyard: the Pioneer Cemetery.

You'll get a rare nighttime tour of the cemetery and hear an eternity of tales from the permanent residents. But it's more an opportunity to dive deep into the past than scare yourself, with only the venue being the slightly creepy part.

On the way to the cemetery, participants will enjoy listening to local legends, lore and mysterious occurrences from their tour guide. Arriving at Pioneer Cemetery, brave souls will be greeted by Mr. Bones, who donated the land for the graveyard. From there, each tour will be guided by lantern light to the final resting place of six of the cemetery residents, each of whom will tell their stories. Some of the residents include a sea captain who didn't make it to port, a woman who ran a Post Office back when women didn't do such things and a town character who may try to sell "roses" from his wheelbarrow.

Anne Hall, head of the museum said these are historical dramatizations. There won't be ghost stories and the tour is not meant to be frightful. Rather, think of it as eerie and enlightening.

“The tales that will be told are the stories from the lives of six individuals,” Hall said.

Neils Anderson is the first man to be buried in the cemetery, and he will tell how he lost his life.

John Bones will tell about donating the land that became the cemetery. Rudy Parmele played a part in the establishment of the cemetery, but she will talk about her honeymoon trip in early Lincoln City.

“We are also doing Matt Aho, a local character from Cutler City,” Hall said. “Mamie Allinger, who tells a harrowing tale of a trip out of Siletz Bay; and Mattie Olsen, who lived near the Bay, sold fish and lived to be over 100 years old.”

The stories will give you a glimpse into their world through the eyes of ordinary people.

Ed Dreistadt, Director of the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau, is excited about this new cooperative promotion.

"A Tour to Die For is an amazing collaboration, with stories collected by the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, interpreted by actors from Theatre West, using Pioneer Cemetery as the stage," Dreistadt said. "The history of Lincoln City is literally being brought to life for five nights this October. We are proud to be able to assist this new attraction created by three of our key cultural institutions."

Tours depart from the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101, at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both weekends. Hot beverages and snacks will be on hand to fortify partakers of this fateful journey.

A Tour to Die For is a collaboration between the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Taft Pioneer Cemetery Association and Theatre West. Stories about the residents of the cemetery are united with actors to literally bring the history of Lincoln City to life. Proceeds from the tours benefit North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Pioneer Cemetery and Theatre West. To purchase tickets and for more information on A Tour to Die For, please visit tourtodiefor.com. .Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

















More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted