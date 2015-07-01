Second Sea Turtle Rescued by Crew from Oregon Coast

Published 01/07/2015

(Seaside, Oregon) – Yet another sea turtle was found and rescued by the Seaside Aquarium – once again on the southern Washington coast. (Photos courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).

The crew from the famed north Oregon coast attraction was called to the Long Beach Peninsula on Monday, finding the second female Olive Ridley sea turtle in three weeks.

The aquarium's Tiffany Boothe said staff managed to get it stabilized fairly quickly after it had been found in the surf.

Once the turtle arrived at Seaside Aquarium, staff used blankets to keep her warm. These waters are too cold for this type of turtle, which generally live off the California coast.

“Though the turtle is currently alive, it is hard to tell if the turtle had received any life threatening injuries while coming through the heavy surf,” Boothe said.

The turtle has already been retrieved by Oregon and Department of Fish and Wildlife, which is transporting it to Seattle Aquarium. There, they will continue the rehabilitation process, and if all goes well they will be able to transfer her down to California where she will be released.

The last turtle, also a female Olive Ridley, came in on the evening of December 21. After being stabilized at the Seaside Aquarium she was transferred to the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is currently doing well there. She has been named Solstice by Oregon Coast Aquarium staff.

Boothe said current weather conditions are the cause of these turtle strandings.

“Strong south, southwesterly winds drive warm currents further north; sea turtles often follow these warm water currents and when they dissipate the sea turtle finds itself in water that is too cold for them,” Boothe said. “They get hypothermic and end up on the beach. The quicker these turtles are found and taken off the beach the better their chances are. In the next few weeks, people walking the beaches of the Oregon and Washington coast should keep a look out for these guys.”

Officials urge anyone who finds a sea turtle on the beach to keep their distance and contact the Oregon State Police Wildlife Hotline at (800) 452-7888 to ensure appropriate transport and care of the animal.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted