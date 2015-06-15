Dig Deeper Into Oregon Coast with Summer Science Workshops

Published 06/15/2015 at 4:22 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A variety of science workshops about the Oregon coast are offered this summer, providing yet another reason to go kick it at the beaches. Environmental group CoastWatch is offering three-day plunges into coastal science, led by ecologist Stewart Schultz, an authority on the Northwest’s coastal region. Fawn Custer, CoastWatch’s volunteer coordinator, will join him.

While the workshops were developed to provide training to volunteers interested in citizen science and monitoring the shoreline (including participants in CoastWatch), they are open to the public, and would be of interest to anyone who is fascinated by the ecology of our coastal region. Teachers and other professionals can obtain 24 Professional Development Units by taking a workshop.

The workshops will be held in Arch Cape, July 18-20; Depoe Bay, August 1-3; and Port Orford, August 14-16. Three full days of instruction will cover the major coastal ecosystems: tidepools, sandy beaches, estuaries, forests and the nearshore ocean. Tides, landforms, birds and marine mammals will be considered. Matters of concern such as marine debris and invasive species will also be discussed. This year there will be a special emphasis on Oregon’s marine reserves. Each session will include field trips, indoor presentations and laboratory experiences (with some variation, depending on the weather).

To register online, go to http://tinyurl.com/shoreline2015.

The workshops will be held: July 18-20, Arch Cape Fire Hall Meeting Room, 72979 Hwy 101, Arch Cape. August 1-3, Depoe Bay Community Hall, 220 S.E. Bay Street, Depoe Bay. August 14-16, OSU Sea Grant Field Station, 444 Jackson Street, Port Orford. Each workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the first day, and at 8 a.m. on the final two days, and will run until approximately 4:30 p.m. each day.

Workshop fee will be $70 for those who are both CoastWatchers and members of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition (CoastWatch’s parent group), $90 for those who are either CoastWatchers or Oregon Shores members, and $120 for others (who are invited to join Oregon Shores on the registration site and take the discount). Snacks will be provided; lunch is brown-bag.

Reservations can be made online at http://tinyurl.com/shoreline2015 or by linking through the CoastWatch website, http://oregonshores.org/coastwatch.php5. It is also possible to reserve a place and pay by mail. Checks made out to the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition can be sent to P.O. Box 33, Seal Rock, OR 97376. Be sure to specify which workshop is intended.

For more information, contact Fawn Custer, (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org.



