Events Dig Deeper Into Oregon Coast Science, History - Plus a Tour

Published 11/06/2014

(Oregon Coast) – How to survive extreme cold, what happens lots when of anchovies hit the beaches and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hatfield Marine Science Center. There are three very interesting ways to dig deeper into the natural side of the Oregon coast this month. (Above: Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport).

November 12 is the big day for the Hatfield. This Wednesday event features a Directors Reception and behind-the-scenes tour of the OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Visitor Center aquarists will take visitors behind the scenes to view the animal care facility, and Director Bob Cowen will update guests on HMSC’s upcoming 50th Anniversary and new developments for OSU on the coast, including the Marine Studies Initiative. It runs fro 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free and all are welcome. Please register at http://www.osualum.com/hmsc.

Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 SE Marine Science Dr., Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0234. www.hmsc.oregonstate.edu

November 13 features a special lecture in Manzanita about the 2014 anchovy bloom that produced large swarms of fish along the west coast, including a massive die-off in the Necanicum River in Seaside. Presented by the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, the speaker is Dr. George Hemingway - a retired oceanographer, and marine educator.

The talk explores how warming influenced populations and the impacts on other fish, mammals and birds.

Dr. Hemingway is a biological oceanographer and ecologist who served for 33 years at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, and at the Autonomous University of Baja California in Ensenada, BC, Mexico. He has received honors for his impact on our understanding of bioethics, biology, culture, and society from The Governor of the State of California, The Secretary of Education of Mexico, the Secretary of Fisheries of Mexico, the Assembly of the State of California, the City and County of San Diego, the Research Society Sigma Xi, the Honor Society for International Scholars Phi Beta Delta, and the City of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico and, most recently, the Governor of the State of Oregon.

The event is free. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita. 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita, Oregon. https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1.

Further up the north Oregon coast, Fort Clatsop's Lewis and Clark Visitor's Center features a lecture by survival expert Frank Heyl on November 16. Part of the In Their Footsteps Lecture Series, Hetyl talk about surviving in the extreme environments. His presentation contains riveting true stories of northwest survival including search and rescue situations.

Heyl was the cold weather survival consultant for the construction of the Alaska Pipeline. He served as the principal instructor for military and private survival schools for 23 years. He also worked as the director of outdoor education for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

The presentation happens at 1 p.m. in the visitor center's Netul River Room. It is free. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-2471. http://www.nps.gov.

