|
High Wind Watch for Oregon Coast This Weekend
Published 03/07/2014
(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind watch for the north and central Oregon coast for this weekend, bringing with it the possibilities of wind gusts up to 65 mph.
The high wind watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through the late night hours of Saturday, for the southern Washington coast and Oregon coast towns Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence.
A strong Pacific front is on its way in, ready to bring big breezes as well as heavy rain. The NWS said coastal communities can look for south winds 25 to 35 mph and gusts between 50 and 60 mph. Beaches and headlands, always more exposed, could be seeing steady winds in the 30's and gusts up to 65 or even 70 mph.
“Winds will decrease a few hours after midnight Sunday night,” the NWS said.
You can monitor the latest developments at the Oregon coast weather section. Be sure to keep an eye on Oregon coast traffic and road conditions as well.
More Oregon coast below:
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net