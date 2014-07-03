High Wind Watch for Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 03/07/2014

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind watch for the north and central Oregon coast for this weekend, bringing with it the possibilities of wind gusts up to 65 mph.

The high wind watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through the late night hours of Saturday, for the southern Washington coast and Oregon coast towns Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence.

A strong Pacific front is on its way in, ready to bring big breezes as well as heavy rain. The NWS said coastal communities can look for south winds 25 to 35 mph and gusts between 50 and 60 mph. Beaches and headlands, always more exposed, could be seeing steady winds in the 30's and gusts up to 65 or even 70 mph.



The NWS said the timing of this will bring the storm in around the mid to late afternoon for the central Oregon coast, while the north coast and southern Washington beaches will get hit a little bit later.

“Winds will decrease a few hours after midnight Sunday night,” the NWS said.



While this size of a storm is par for the course for many coastal residents, the agency advised that these high winds could cause local tree damage and result in power disruptions. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

You can monitor the latest developments at the Oregon coast weather section. Be sure to keep an eye on Oregon coast traffic and road conditions as well.

