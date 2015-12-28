New Years Delights on Oregon Coast Include Sun, Agates, Shows

(Oregon Coast) – This New Year's Even and New Year's Day is shaping up to be a sizzling one for the Oregon coast. Plenty of nocturnal events will light up the last moments of the year in bars all over the beaches, but also day hikes, low sand levels, polar plunges and great weather are in the cards for the region.

Some Celebration Highlights:

Waves Restaurant and Lounge in Waldport is featuring Yemaya, a Middle Eastern belly dancer show. Seating is limited so call for reservations. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 902 Bayshore Dr. Waldport, Oregon. 541 563 7700.

At the Lincoln City Cultural Center, it's Sing, Sing, Swing Into 2016 with the Lincoln Pops Orchestra. Your ticket includes light hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight (beer and wine sold separately). Four sets of Big Band music, played by the 17-piece Lincoln Pops. Tickets limited to the first 100 sold, $40 per person or $75 for two. Same day tickets, if seats are available, will be $45 per person or $80/couple. 540 NE Hwy. 101. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org

Warren House Pub in Cannon Beach is featuring a dance party. It's a low-key affair, but by far one of the funnest bars on the Oregon coast. 3301 S Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1130.

Alder Bistro & Dispensary Lounge in Yachats features the band Steel Wool. 9 p.m. 160 W 2nd St Yachats, (541) 547-3420.

On the Nature Side of Things

Weather should be delightful instead of frightful, with coastal forecasts showing warmer weather on the beaches than inland. Both will be sunny from Friday through Tuesday, but Portland will be in the 30's while the coast will stay in the 40's.

Significant erosion has taken place on the beaches with this month's storm action and some spots are showing stark landscapes of bedrock due to extremely low sand levels. Agate hunting is enormous in these areas, but also keep an eye out for weird geologic discoveries and maybe even a shipwreck part or two.

New Years Day

First Day Hikes are an increasingly popular way to spend New Year's Day in the great outdoors, and Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department is hosting 28 of them throughout Oregon. It's also a great way to work off that champagne hangover. Park rangers or volunteers will lead most of the hikes. Day-use parking fees are waived for all visitors at participating parks January 1 only. Where to stay for New Years Eve - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

On the Oregon coast (the upper half), the day hikes are:

- Beverly Beach State Park (Newport), 10 a.m. in the day-use area.

- South Beach State Park (Newport), 10 a.m. at the South Jetty Trailhead.

- Cape Lookout State Park (near Oceanside), Noon in the Cape Lookout Trail parking lot.

- Fort Stevens State Park (Warrenton), 10 a.m. in the North Coffenbury Lake parking lot.

- Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park (Florence), 10 a.m. at the group campground parking lot off Canary Road.

- Taft Beach in Lincoln City, 10 a.m. at the #49 Beach Access, 825, SW 51st Street.

- Nehalem Bay State Park (Nehalem), 10 a.m. in the parking lot behind the registration booth.

Polar Plunges are now a huge to-do along much of the coast. Mostly participated in by locals, visitors are also getting into the act of full-bodied dipping into the frigid waves of the Pacific. One of the most notable is the plunge in Manzanita (503 368-4777), which has grown to hundreds. This one starts at 10:30 a.m. Others happen in Arch Cape – a few miles up the road – and another in Newport at 10 a.m on January 2 (also a fun run, info here)..















