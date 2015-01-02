Talk Gives Deeper Look Into N. Oregon Coast's First People

Published 02/01/2015

(Seaside, Oregon) – For the indigenous tribes of the north Oregon coast, the landscape and the culture were inseparable: tribal beliefs and life ways all began with the geography around them.

The world of the north coast's first people is the subject of a talk on February 18 in Seaside, given by experts Richard and Roberta Basch. They are descendants of these pre-history residents, sharing stories about geography, culture, and caring for the land.

As members of the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes, the Basch's will speak about the spirit of the land and its generosity to those who lived south of the mouth of the Columbia prior to European-American settlement and to their descendants who continue to live here. They will share their knowledge of medicinal plants and discuss the responsibility of all people to care for the land and keep it alive.

Richard Basch has worked in Indian and tribal education for 35 years. He is a former director of Indian education for Seattle Public Schools and currently serves as tribal liaison for Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. Richard is a great-great-great-grandson of Clatsop Chief Coboway, who offered hospitality to the Lewis and Clark Expedition in the winter of 1805-06. His childhood was centered in and around Seaside, where he and his wife, Roberta, now live.

A member and vice-chairman of Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes, Roberta Basch is a member of the Puyallup and Coeur d’Alene tribes and has been adopted into the Clatsop tribe. She holds degrees in education and business from the University of Washington and The Evergreen State College and is the former CEO of government affairs for the Puyallup Tribe. A long-time educator, Roberta has worked for Seattle Public Schools and the Tulalip Tribes and is past president of the Washington Indian Education Association.

The Basch's talk takes place at the Seaside Public Library at 6 p.m. It is free. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-9126.. http://www.nclctrust.org.

