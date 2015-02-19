N. Oregon Coast History Museum Sizzles with Live Music

Published 02/19/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – It's called Fun in February in the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach, and that's exactly what it is.

The fun happens at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum with its annual acoustic series. On Friday, February 27, end out the month and the week with singer/songwriter John Baumann and his band Satori Bob at 7 p.m.

Satori Bob is a fluid acoustic ensemble that currently features composer, vocalist, and guitarist John Baumann, with Devin Newman on banjo, Russ Wilbanks on guitars and sound tapestries, and Jeff Langston on bass. Satori Bob has toured throughout the East Coast, Colorado, and Wisconsin, and is now based in Eugene. The band has played a wide array of bars, outdoor venues, private parties, coffeehouses, and benefits. Their first CD, Strangely Familiar, brings together influences ranging from John Prine to Tom Waits.

John Baumann has been performing for over 20 years, fronting bands, duos, trios, and traveling widely as a solo singer/songwriter. John writes and performs original compositions, and draws from a collection of eclectic cover material, including great writers and performers like Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, John Prine, and Jerry Garcia. John's original music ranges from slow, intimate ballads to gypsy-inflected fast waltzes to upbeat country/folk melodies.

Baumann formed Satori Bob in the wilds of northern New York state and has shepherded its evolution through the years. John and Satori Bob are currently plotting to achieve cult-like status in the Pacific Northwest.

Devin Newman was born and raised in Woodstock, NY, and has been playing various instruments since an early age, enjoying percussion, saxophone and stringed instruments.

Russ Wilbanks has been writing and performing music professionally for 30 years. A singer, songwriter, guitarist and instrument builder, he has played hundreds of gigs as a sideman, front man and dedicated member of collaborative projects.

Jeff Langston has been playing bass and guitar for over 20 years, including having studied bass as a performance major at Berklee College of Music.

This will be their first performance in Cannon Beach. The organization limits the sales of tickets in order to keep the venue ambiance warm and welcoming. The acoustics there are known to be phenomenal.

Tickets for Fun in February are $12 adults and $2 children, complimentary refreshments will be provided. All proceeds will help fund the museums seasonal exhibits, field trip program and free events. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Corner of Sunset & Spruce.. 503.436.9301.

