Astronomy Events in Oregon Coast Range, Gorge; More Starry Wonders Coming

Published 03/27/2015

(Portland, Oregon) – The end of spring break happens with a cosmic bang of sorts – in the Oregon Coast Range. Saturday, March 28 is the day that OMSI, Rose City Astronomers and Vancouver Sidewalk Astronomers will celebrate the vernal equinox and the beginning of spring with a free Star Party at both Rooster Rock State Park and L.L. "Stub" Stewart State Park.

From beginners to experts of all ages, here's your opportunity to view the stars and other celestial objects up close and personal through telescopes. Viewing highlights includes the planets Mars, Venus and Jupiter, waxing gibbous Moon, Orion Nebula, and more.

These unique events give you the opportunity to gaze at the spring night sky in the Gorge and the mountains near the Oregon coast.

Rooster Rock State Park is located 22 miles east of Portland on I-84 just east of Sandy River at exit 25.

To get to L.L. "Stub" Stewart State Park in the Oregon coast range, take US-26 west of Portland and turn right on OR-47. The event starts at 7:30 pm and is free with $5 parking per vehicle.

Warm clothing and a flashlight with red light are recommended. Personal telescopes and binoculars are welcome.

On the scheduled day of each OMSI Star Parties, it is suggested that interested visitors check the OMSI Star Parties web site for possible weather-related cancellations.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy some stellar events from your own backyard.

Currently, Jupiter is out almost all night. Showing up in the east about dusk, it's the brightest show in the heavens. Soon Venus appears in the night sky, outshining everything else. Then it disappears beyond the horizon by mid-evening, leaving Jupiter as king again.

Something else to look forward to: the Lyrid meteor showers in a couple of weeks, hitting the night skies in mid-April. More on Oregon coast science, including astronomy updates.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted