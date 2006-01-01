Tide Pool Discovery Events Continue on Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/31/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – More tide pool amazement is on the agenda on the central Oregon coast, as Tidepool Discovery Days at Newport's Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area continues in June. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that runs the area is putting on more of these fun activities at what is known as Cobble Beach – a unique and odd chunk of beach directly beneath the headland.

The full calendar of tide pool times is available at the BLM website. Park Rangers will be roving Cobble Beach to provide orientation, answer questions and help you safely explore the tide pools, allowing you to visit and learn about the intertidal plants and animals that call Yaquina Head their home.

Many are early morning to late morning low tides, but some days in June have them twice a day, including in the early evening.

The park entrance fee is $7.00/vehicle (3-Day Pass). Accepted passes include Yaquina Head Annual Pass, Oregon Pacific Coast Passport, and Federal Annual, Golden Age, Military, Access and Volunteer Passes.

The Yaquina Head Interpretive Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All other areas of the park will be open from 8:00 a.m. to dusk. For more information about the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area contact the BLM at (541) 574-3100 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Additional information is available online at: http://www.blm.gov/or/resources/recreation/yaquina

