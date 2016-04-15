Oregon Coast Near 80 This Week; Portland Close to 90

Published 04/15/2016 at 8:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – April has been unusually dry this year and has broken some heat records for the month already. Now you can look for more busted statistics as Portland approaches the 90's this week and even the coast will stretch into the 70's and maybe 80's.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said high pressure will continue to be strong over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, keeping warm and dry weather around through into early next week.

“However, moist onshore flow will help keep some clouds around the forecast Friday,” the NWS said. “A strong upper level ridge will bring above normal temperatures on Sunday and Monday.”



Saturday will start out cloudy but then mostly clear up with highs 65 to 70 and light wind along the coasts, according to the NWS.

Sunday, however, will heat up dramatically with highs 75 to 80 and partly cloudy. Monday continues highs in the mid 70's, cooling down a bit on the coast while possibly hitting record highs close to 90 degrees inland, such as Portland, Salem or Silverton.

Monday will be mostly sunny on the beaches.

Tuesday cools to partly sunny and highs around 65 degrees, and then later at night the chances of showers increase.

Some forecasts are indicating central Oregon coast towns like Newport and Lincoln City will be warmer than up north at Seaside, Manzanita or Cannon Beach by a few degrees.

Cooler and wetter weather starts to ease its way in over the midweek, the NWS said, and may bring thunderstorms.

Tidal conditions will remain calm on the coast, and this means good agate hunting and beach treasure discoveries after this week's heavy wave action. It's likely plenty of debris – both formerly alive and inanimate – will make it onto the beaches.

Smaller waves also make for better whale watching. Large waves act as gullies where whales get hidden. Currently, lots of gray whales and their calves are heading up the coastline, so you're chances of not only spotting one whale are good, but you could well catch sight of a mother and her baby whale.

These also bring on Orca whales, which is an impressive sight. These show up to try and chase down baby gray whales for food. You're chances of spotting killer whales are greatly increased at this time. More Oregon Coast Weather.

You'll want to keep your sunscreen on hand as this kind of weather will result in more reflection of the sun off the ocean, and thus a greater chance of sunburn.















