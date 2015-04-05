Oregon Coast Celebrates International Migratory Bird Day This Week



Published 05/04/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – Even the Oregon coast can “put a bird on it.” But in this case, rather than being a comedic bit from Portlandia, International Migratory Bird Day is for a good and just cause.

On Saturday, May 9, Lincoln County will celebrate “Restore Habitat, Restore Birds” as part of International Migratory Bird Day. Bird walks and family-friendly activities will be hosted at an array of coastal locales from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome, and many activities will be offered in Spanish and English. Visitors will enjoy unique opportunities to witness local and migratory birds in their native habitats. Come learn and get involved with helping to maintain healthy habitats for our feathered friends.

Activities: From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Beaver Creek State Natural Area, Beverly Beach State Park, Hatfield Marine Science Center, Oregon Coast Aquarium, or Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area will offer hands-on activities. Most of the events are free and open to the public. For a complete list of the activities visit: http://imbdlincolncounty.wordpress.com/

Guided Bird Walks: Join local experts in a guided bird walk along the coast.

From 8 - 10 a.m. it's Marsh, Woodland and Meadow Bird Walk, at Beaver Creek State Natural Area. From 9 - 10 a.m. you'll find Birding by the lighthouse, at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. The Shorebird and Estuary Walk at Hatfield Marine Science Center is 1:30 -2:30 p.m. Seabird Watches at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area is 3 - 4 p.m.

At Birds Talk, you'll learn more about some of the migratory birds found on the Oregon coast. From 2:30 p.m. it's “Adaptations and lifestyles of shorebirds and seabirds,” at Oregon Coast Aquarium. There is an entrance fee at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, all other locations are free.

International Migratory Bird Day is a global campaign to inspire people of all ages to get outdoors, learn about birds, and take part in their conservation. Environment for the Americas, the home of International Migratory Bird Day, connects educators, festival organizers, and birders by providing information and educational materials about birds and bird conservation from Canada to South America. To find out more about Environment for the Americas and International Migratory Bird Day events, please visit www.birdday.org. Call (541) 574 – 3100.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land known as the National System of Public Lands, is primarily located in 12 western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to manage and conserve the public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield. In Fiscal Year 2014, the BLM generated $5.2 billion in receipts from public lands.

