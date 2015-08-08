A Beachy Buffet: Surprising Edibles from Oregon Coast Tide Pools

Published 08/08/2015 at 5:05 PM PDT - Updated 08/08/2015 at 5:31 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Yes, Virginia. You can eat some of the stuff you find on Oregon coast beaches. Talk to Tiffany Boothe at the Seaside Aquarium, and she'll tell you there are lots of edible objects from the bays, waters and rocky tide pools. (Above: bull kelp).

Sea cucumber: photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium

“It’s obvious that most things are edible - it's whether or not you like them,” Boothe said. “You can eat almost all species of snails, clams, octopuses and fish. Most aren't going to make you sick.”

Boothe’s research has come up with a list of edibles from the tide pool. The table is set for quite the freaky feast. She made quite the list of things that can be consumed by us humans, stuff that most people aren’t aware are edible.

Certain species of limpets. Limpets are related to snails and clams. Gumboot Chitons: these are the largest species of chitons in the world reaching lengths of 13 inches. On average, other species of chitons are about 2 to 3 inches long.

Sea urchins can be eaten, she said. And believe it or not, some people don't know those mussels by the rocks are edible as well.

Some seaweeds are consumable, such as Sea Lettuce and Bull Kelp. The leaves of these are the parts you eat. Also some kinds of jellyfish, such as the water jelly.

Giant barnacle: photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium

The California Sea Cucumber can be gobbled. This is the largest species of sea cucumber in Oregon’s waters. An odd little tidbit: when threatened, the California Sea Cucumber will eject their internal organs. They are able to re-generate them in six to eight weeks.

Giant Barnacle: these are one of the world's largest barnacles. Individually they are five inches high and four inches wide. They are usually roasted and eaten.

Of course Giant Pacific Octopus can be eaten, but catching those will be tricky. Wolf Eels are another edible but elusive catch.

Lastly, scallops and other clams found on the Oregon coast that are fit for a beachy buffet: Rock Scallop, Pink Scallop, Razor Clams, Cockle Clams, Goeducks, Butter Clams, etc.

You don't want to literally pick up and eat something that's been lying on the beach. Especially bull kelp, which you can often find in abundance. More on the Oregon coast below:




 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details