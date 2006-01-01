American Travel Photo Essay: Crazed Colors of Depoe Bay, Oregon Coast

Published 04/16/2014

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Sometimes, the most stunning aspects of this part of the central Oregon coast are the colors. And much of that time, the wildest colors come out just after dusk – sometimes even much later than sundown.

Depoe Bay has interesting interactions happening with the way it is lit. The surf close to its rocky shoreline gets fired up by streetlamps and giant lights that point their way out to sea, guiding the many vessels that wander in and out of that tiny harbor.

Consequently, given the right balance of post-sunset color explosions on the horizons and enough darkness at the shoreline, the crazed waves can acquire these surreal shades, such as the two above – both taken a little ways after the sun has gone down.

On other days, such as this one in June, thick, humid air produces amazing moments around sunset. This was taken at at Depoe Bay, just a few moments after the sun had gone down.

Not to be outdone, nearby Cape Foulweather yielded this impressive sight once late at night. A long exposure reveals star movement and plenty of colors in the night sky that humans can't see.

Sometimes, however, the prettiest scenes are the simplest. Depoe Bay's bridge and the glow of its streets and buildings can make for especially calming moments. Best of, the human eye can see this fairly well, making it easy to really live in the moment in this part of the central Oregon coast.

For more on the central Oregon coast and Depoe Bay, see the Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

Videos of Depoe Bay here as well.

More About Depoe Bay Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted