Central Oregon Coast Program Helps You Buy the Freshest Seafood

Published 07/08/2016 at 7:11 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

On the commercial fishing docks of Newport

(Newport, Oregon) – Shop on the Dock returns to the central Oregon coast town of Newport this summer, starting on July 15 and running through August. The program, set up by Oregon Sea Grant, is one of seafood education and shopping, teaching people how to get the best deals on the freshest seafood right on the commercial fishing docks of Newport. It includes tours and opportunities to purchase – quite literally – straight off the boat.

This is the third summer of the Shop on the Docks program, where visitors and residents alike can meet the people who do the actual catching and learn about numerous aspects of seafood, including what is currently in season and how to know what the best quality seafood is.

Oregon Sea Grant personnel lead the tours, describe the fisheries and help those who want to navigate the process.

First, you meet at the boardwalk by Port Dock 5 on Newport's bayfront, right across from Local Ocean Seafoods. These run about 90 minutes. Dates are July 15, 22 and 29, and Aug. 5, 12 and 19, with tours departing at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day. The tours are free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Newport-based Kaety Jacobson, a Sea Grant fisheries specialist with the Oregon State University Extension Service, said if you're even thinking about buying that day, you are urged to not only bring cash but a cooler with ice. She added comfortable shoes with good traction are a must, as the tours cover some distance on working commercial fishing docks.

Jacobson runs the tours and said they are like “going down to the docks with a friend who knows the seafood – and knows the fishermen.”

Showing up early to find parking is helpful, Jacobson said. You can also snag parking spots at the Maritime Museum close by with a purchase of admission to the facility. The museum opens at 11 a.m. but Shop the Dock staff can help with paying the entrance fee before that time. For more information: kaety.jacobson@oregonstate.edu, 541-574-6534, ext. 57427.









 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
