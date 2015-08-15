Three Remarkable Tiny Destinations of the Oregon Coast

Published 08/15/2015 at 5:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – You could say, with no lack of accuracy, that the delights are in the details along the Oregon coast. It isn't always the most obvious sights and sites that are the most wowing. Especially if you've been to them a few times already. (Above: Short Beach, Oceanside).

Neskowin. Just south of Pacific City, Neskowin is the quiet little resort that's constantly threatening to explode into something much bigger.

Hit the main beach access (the only obvious one, in fact) and you'll usually find loads of people milling about. But cross the creek, walk towards mysterious Proposal Rock, and the population density gets less. You can actually walk around on top of the rock and check out the views from the top (although be extremely cautious of the tide so as not to get stuck.)

Walk further beyond the rock and you'll definitely be more alone. Along the way, note the stumps at the tideline, 2000-or-so-year-old remnants of something rather ominous. Somewhere in those millennia, enormous geographic changes slowly submerged a forest into the surf. The result was the salt water preserved them instead of allowing them to decay in normal ways. See the Neskowin / Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

Warrenton's South Jetty Area – the very edge of Oregon. If you wander to the northernmost edge of the park you’ll encounter the South Jetty, where a viewing platform lets you see the waves up close as they slam into the boulders and you can catch glimpses of Astoria across the bay.

Another interesting tidbit here is the lengthy trestle stretching across the water as you drive to and from the jetty. This cuts a curious diagonal across the landscape then stops sometime before the jetty, as if it were trying to reach it.

In fact, at one time it did. This trestle is what brought the boulders of the jetty to their resting place. See the Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map.

Behind the Headland at Oceanside. This timid little village steadily remains fairly sequestered, although each year more seem to find this jewel on the north coast.

The tiny town of Oceanside lies just west of Tillamook, about two miles from the Cape Meares Lighthouse, if you're traveling along that back road with intermittent ocean views. The burgh itself hosts little else than a bunch of interesting homes and about five businesses (including two restaurants.) But the small headland there contains a wild and wacky tunnel going through the other side, where a beautiful and slightly surreal beach awaits, filled with an array of remarkable rocky boulders, walls and shapes.

On that back road between Oceanside and Cape Meares, you'll find another breathtaking veiled beach called Short Beach. Look for the blob of a sea stack lurking just beyond a sign marked Radar Road. Walk towards the cliffs of the cape to find a hidden cove-like area and to witness a stunning waterfall. See the Oceanside, Three Capes, Pacific City Tour, Map.

More Neskowin below:



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted