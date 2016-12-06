Oregon's Tillamook Coast Set for Action-packed Summer

06/12/2016

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Get ready for an action-packed summer in the region known as the Tillamook Coast – the Tillamook County towns of Manzanita, Rockway Beach, Wheeler, Nehalem, Garibaldi, Bay City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook and Pacific City. Much is astir on this shoreline with a massive array of events to look forward to.

Here is a preview:

On June 24-26, pirates will invade one part of the north Oregon coast with the Rockaway Beach Pirate Festival. It's the 5th annual Rockaway Beach Pirate Festival and Treasure Hunt this time around. Scallywags and the like will enjoy pirate music, festival rides, delicious foods and drinks, musical acts, performances, a scavenger hunt, games and more. Keep a lookout for the PDXYAR Pirates and their black powder shows (cannons), fight, fire dancing and even the opportunity to play a game of Liar’s Dice. Throughout Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.rockawaybeach.net/events/pirate-festival/

Head to Tillamook on June 25 for a hefty helpin' of downhome country fun. That day features the Tillamook, June Dairy Parade, which coincides with the Tillamook County Family YMCA Milk Run that celebrates local dairy heritage while encouraging fitness. Participants see local farms and cattle, while they walk or run through dairy country. The Tillamook YMCA Milk run begins at 8 a.m. with the June Dairy Parade following at 11 a.m. After the parade enjoy a pirate show performed by the Portland PDXYAR Pirates. www.tourism.gotillamook.com.

That same weekend, on June 25-26, you'll find the Tillamook, Tillamook County Rodeo in town. Round up family and friends for “The biggest little show on the coast” - the Tillamook County Rodeo. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday and then again at 1 p.m. on Sunday, you won’t want to miss the action. Rodeo events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, tie down and breakaway roping, and western dance. Tillamook County Fairgrounds, Tillamook, Oreogn. www.tillamookrodeo.com.

Tillamook County towns celebrate the Fourth of July in a variety of ways and in a variety of places – even on a different date in one case. Whether in Rockaway Beach, Manzanita or Pacific City, celebrate 4th of July in style.

Rockaway Beach hosts one of the largest 4th of July celebrations on the north Oregon coast. It begins with Rockaway’s Independence Parade at 11 a.m. The day’s festivities include a bake sale, dachshund races and a flyover by the National Guard. When it gets dark, around 10 p.m., head to the Ocean’s Edge Wayside or Rockaway beaches for a spectacular fireworks display to cap the holiday fun. www.rockawaybeach.net/events/july-4th-celebration.

Manzanita also holds a Community Parade on Laneda Avenue that starts at 1 p.m. and provides a fireworks show on Manzanita beach at 10 p.m. www.manzanitafireworks.com/attend.html.

Pacific City doesn’t always celebrate on the fourth. This year, the Pacific City Fireworks display takes place on July 2 in Bob Straub State Park at dusk. www.pacificcity.org/events/Pacific-City-Fireworks.html.

On July 15-17, Pacific City hosts its Dory Days Festival. The little big town comes alive with the tradition of Dory Fishermen on that weekend. Come to the heart of town and enjoy the parade, fabulous fish fry, vendor booths, family activities, a large display of Dory boats and the Artisan Fair. www.theoregoncoast.info/PacificCity/DoryDays.html.

Garibaldi comes alive on July 22-24 with its Garibaldi Days. Every year, on the fourth weekend of July, Garibaldi hosts its annual Garibaldi Days celebration, touting a weekend of free concerts, trips by the Oregon Coast Scenic Railway from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach, a teen dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening at the Old Mill Event Center and its annual parade, which beings at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. Festivities are scheduled from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Throughout Garibaldi, Oregon. www.visitgaribaldi.com/garibaldi-days-0.

The weekend of August 10-13 brings the Tillamook County Fair to town. Fairgoers will enjoy attending this top ten nationally ranked “Blue Ribbon” fair. Admission is $10 per day for adults and $6 per day for children ages 6-11 and senior citizens 62 and over. Public parking is $5 per day or $10 per day for Premium Parking. The Tillamook County Fair admission ticket provides free grandstand entertainment every night of the fair. www.tillamookfair.com.

Part of the fair that weekend is the PIG-N-FORD Races. For the past ninety years, the world famous PIG-N-FORD races have been an annual highlight at the Tillamook County Fair. There will be two races Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. Winners of these races will compete in the World Championship Finals on Saturday immediately following the two qualifying races. Tillamook County Fair admission ticket includes free access to this grandstand event. www.tillamookfair.com/fairevents.htm.

On the more contemplative side, August 19-21 brings the Rockaway Art Fair and Farmers Market to Rockaway Beach. The Rockaway Chamber of Commerce presents the 38th annual Art Fair and newly added Farmers Market. Explore Rockaway Beach while enjoying exquisite hand-made arts and crafts, fresh fare from local farmers, face painting and more. Try on a tail with the Oregon Mermaids and listen as the sea sirens tell ocean tales. The fair begins at 10 a.m. on South 1st Street, Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.rockawaybeach.net/events/art-fair.

On August 19-21, you can “Step Back in Time” in Tillamook. This event allows entry to all member museums of the Tillamook Coast History Alliance as well as the Old Iron Show for a one-price ticket of $20 for ages 12 and over. Children 11 and under are free. The ticket also offers a roundtrip passage on the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, with a modest surcharge of $3 for children ages 3 to 11.

Each museum offers special events or activities during the three-day weekend. Tickets go on sale on July 1 and can be purchased via credit card from the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum at 503.842.4553. Days and hours of admission are August 19 from 12 to 5 p.m., August 20 from 9 to 5 p.m. and August 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.tchistoryalliance.org/a-step-back-in-time.html. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tours

