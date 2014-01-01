New Year's Eve on Oregon Coast, 2014: Funky to Fine

Published 12/19/2014

(Oregon Coast) – That final shindig of the year, New Year's Eve, is somehow just a little more special when it happens on the Oregon coast. Whether it's fine dining and a civilized celebration that suits your fancy, or something a bit on the wilder side where the whiskey flows freely, this guide to New Year's Eve 2014 on the Oregon coast will help you find your way. (Above: Vino, in Manzanita).

Beginning with the upscale dinners and glitzy celebrations, here are ways to have that last meal of the year in style. (See here for New Year's Eve lodging openings as they're going fast).

The upscale Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach has a wondrous, delirium-inducing dining experience in store. Among the menu choices: Netarts bay oysters, foie gras, Dungeness crab and lobster salad, a huckleberry pinor noir sorbet and filet mignon, among others. $129 per person. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-633-3466. www.stephanieinn.com

Pelican Pub

Celebrate the beginning of 2015 at the Pelican Pub & Brewery in Pacific City with a special 3-course dinner, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Menu includes first course choices of Arugula lettuce tossed with apple cider vinaigrette, oven roasted grapes, blue cheese and hazelnuts, or Smoked Oyster Chowder with a house-smoked Silverspot IPA brined oyster chowder topped with crispy leeks.

Second course includes choice of 10 ounce New York steak, Quinoa Kale Cakes or Pan Seared Cod. The third course is a chocolate cake layered with pomegranate infused chocolate mousse, served with white chocolate pomegranate bark. Call the pub for cost and reservations. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

New Year's Eve Gala with the production of Sorry Wrong Chimney. It's a comedy by Leo W. Sears and Jack Sharkey. The gala is $50 per person (no senior discount) payable in advance either by mail or over the phone for credit card payments. At Theatre West on Highway 101 in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663.

In Astoria, there is the two-part New Year's Eve Masquerade Party. This massive festive evening begins at the Liberty Theater at 7 pm with a social hour, a no host bar and silent auction followed with a dinner buffet by the Silver Salmon Grille. Following the dinner, the After Party begins at 9 pm where fun and games ensue, including a DJ spinning vinyl, a casino den, adult beverages and snacks, and a photo booth. $100 per person or $650 per table of eight guests. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 325-2203. www.newyearseveonthecoast.com/

Want to celebrate the end of the year with whales? There is the Whale Watch Week on New Year's and New Year's Day. December 27 through January 3 is the Whale Watch Week along the entire Oregon coast, where dozens of sites provide volunteers to help you spot the massive cetaceans on their migratory journey. These happen from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. daily during that week, including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. See www.whalespoken.org for the full list of whale watch sites.

From dives to decidedly upscale, there's a large variety of bar experiences to be had on the Oregon coast. Here are a few suggestions, some of which include music and dancing.

Warren House Pub in Cannon Beach has some special but low-key celebrations. Undoubtedly one of the friendliest and laidback bars on the entire Oregon coast Featuring microbrews from Bill's Tavern. 3301 South Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1130.

San Dune Pub

Live music is in the spotlight in Manzanita. New Year's Eve Party with Ramble On – Led Zeppelin tribute band. Cover charge. San Dune Pub, Manzanita, Oregon. 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5080. www.sandunepub.com

Also in Manzanita, on the quieter, more upscale end of things, there is wine bar VINO. End the old year on a high note at this lovely but tiny place. 4th and Laneda. Manzanita. (503) 368-VINO.

In Lincoln City, Snug Harbor Bar and Grill is likely one of the wackiest bars you'll ever encounter. For the younger set looking for a truly unique adventure, this is one fun and freaky hangout. On Highway 101, in Taft (southern end of town), Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

Wing Wa

Apollo's Nightclub in Newport has a massive DJ'd NY Eve party. $5 for singles and $8 for couples. Featuring DJ EPS, it is a black light party. 836 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.

The Sampan Tiki Lounge in Depoe Bay is known for its vibrant weekend karaoke scenes, sometimes a bustling yet still secretive bit of fun and frivolity only locals know about. Wacky, kooky and eccentric in all the best of ways that coastal bars seem to excel at, however unwittingly. Karaoke host Mike is a kick in the pants. The Sampan Tiki Lounge at the Wing Wa is at 330 U.S. 101 Depoe Bay, Oregon, in downtown Depoe Bay. (541) 765-2288.

Below: Warren House in Cannon Beach

