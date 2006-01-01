Portland, Inland Oregon and Coast: Mix of Wind, Snow, Freeze

Published 12/28/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – The Portland and inland valley areas will get a big freeze this week, along with a run of frightfully windy weather – and maybe even snow on Monday morning. Even on the Oregon coast, some amount of snow is possible before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

For the Oregon coast, a chance of a dusting of snow exists for Monday morning, but later the day will gradually become sunny. The general forecast for the next few days is sunny for the area as well. Temps will be chilly, however, with lows in the upper 20's and highs around 32 to 35 through Tuesday, warming to the 40's just before New Year's Eve and after.

The coast range, Cascade foothills and some parts of the Columbia River Gorge are headed for a date with some snow, according to the NWS. Most of it will happen early Monday morning, with as much as one to three inches above 1,000 feet.

Some forecasters in Portland are also predicting the possibility of slightly snowy conditions briefly on Monday morning. Little if any snow accumulation is expected, the NWS said.

“An arctic front moving through the Gorge into the west of the Cascades may produce some light snow in the Columbia Gorge as well,” the NWS said. “Amounts might reach around one inch and could cause some travel problems.”

The NWS called it the coldest weather of the winter season so far.

Brisk winds will also start hitting northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, creating a high wind watch for the Portland area on Monday and Tuesday, with gusts as high as 50 mph. East winds will be heavier in the Gorge with gusts likely up in the 70's. These could be strong enough to cause damage on the I-5 corridor.



The Oregon coast range could get gusts in the 40's on Monday and Tuesday. Then some serious winter chills will happen in both areas, but the coast will warm up by New Year's Eve as the inland area nosedives in temperature.

“Coastal locations will likely only top out in the 30's as well,” the NWS said. “Low temperatures will likely be the coldest either Tuesday or Wednesday night when winds begin to relax,” the NWS said. “Expect low temperatures in the low 20's across the Portland/metro area, but temperatures will likely dip into the teens across the rest of the Willamette Valley.”

More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted